Alabama Women's Basketball Lands Transfer Guard Sarah Ashlee Barker

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama women's basketball picked up a solid transfer on Monday morning as rising junior guard Sarah Ashlee Barker announced on Monday that she will be transferring to join the Crimson Tide.

Barker, the daughter of former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, spent her first two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, but she decided it was time to 'come home.'

Sarah Ashlee Barker was deemed 2019-20 Gatorade Alabama Girls Basketball Player of the Year coming out of Spain Park High, but she chose to head to Athens to begin her college career. She is the second guard to transfer to Alabama for the 2022-23 season, joining Loyal McQueen from Georgia Tech. She is highly experienced, starting every game for the Bulldogs throughout their run in the NCAA Tournament.

The dynamic guard averaged just under eight points per game in her sophomore season, adding four rebounds a game. Barker's efforts helped lead Georgia to a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, ultimately losing to Iowa State in the round of 32.

In two matchups with Alabama this season, Barker was held to just two points in the first game, and she did not score in the Crimson Tide's upset win in the SEC Tournament. Now, the team that kept her quiet will be her teammates and coaches.

Alabama's season just came to a close on Sunday with a loss at South Dakota State in the Quarterfinals of the WNIT, and the Crimson Tide has quickly begun to reload with the addition of Barker. Guard play defined Alabama's efforts this season, and the Alabama native will be a valuable addition moving forward.

Sarah Ashlee will be joining her brother Braxton on campus, as he joined the staff of Alabama football as a graduate assistant following his time as a player.