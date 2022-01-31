Alabama Women's Basketball Outmatched by Missouri, 77-61

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Coming off of a high point in the season after beating Auburn, Alabama women's basketball (11-9, 2-7 SEC) was unable to use that momentum in its matchup with Missouri on Sunday night. The Tigers (16-6, 5-4 SEC) outmatched Alabama, prevailing by a final score of 77-61.

"Credit Missouri, shot the ball played really well," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said postgame. "They executed really well on both sides of the ball, and I thought their bench was really good."

There was no shortage of scoring to open the game, as both squads sank four threes each. Missouri got the better of Alabama early, though, as the Tigers shot an unheard-of 10-of-13 from the field in the first quarter. Alabama, led by Hannah Barber and Megan Abrams scoring the ball, was able to hang around despite five turnovers. The Tigers led 24-16 heading into the second quarter.

Missouri cooled off in the second quarter, shooting only 1-of-5 from three. Alabama battled back, as the Crimson Tide cut the lead to 32-29 at the 4:28 mark, splurging for a 6-0 run thanks to tough play defensively. Unfortunately for Alabama, the Tigers answered the bell in a big way with a 10-0 run to close the half. Missouri led 42-29 heading into the break.

Barber and JaMya Mingo-Young both finished the first half with 10 points for Alabama, combining to score over two-thirds of the Crimson Tide's points.

As the second half began, Missouri resumed its hot shooting that it enjoyed in the first quarter. The Tigers shot 3-of-6 from beyond the arc and 61.5 percent from the field in the quarter.

There was hope for Alabama with 6:17 remaining in the third, as the Crimson Tide went on a 7-0 run to bring the game back to within single digits. Alabama struggled on the offensive end late in the third, ending the quarter with a scoring drought spanning 2:55. The Tigers took a 61-44 lead into the final period, which proved to be too much for the Crimson Tide.

"It's just consistency, it's learning to understand that we have to learn how to be consistent in all areas," Curry said of Alabama's effort Sunday.

Missouri coasted through the fourth quarter on the heels of strong scoring nights from guard Lauren Hansen and forward LaDazhia Williams. Hansen finished with 17 points and Williams had 18, respectively. Williams did not miss from the floor, shooting 7-of-7 and adding 4-of-4 from the line. Guard Aijha Blackwell added 16 points for the Tigers, making 3-of-4 shots from three point range before fouling out.

The Tigers dominated in the bench points category, outscoring Alabama 25-to-5. A hearty 60 percent field goal percentage aided the Tigers dominant 77-61 victory as well.

Alabama was led in scoring by its guards despite a low scoring night from Brittany Davis. Mingo-Young finished with 15 points, Abrams had 14, and Barber had 12.

"It was good to have her (Abrams) back, she's had, goodness, some bumps and bruises along the way," Curry said. "I think she's rested and healthier than she's been the first half of conference season, so excited for what she can do moving forward."

Jada Rice scored 12 points for Alabama, shooting 4-of-6 from the field. Rice had one of the only positive plus-minuses on the team, finishing plus-one.

Alabama Athletics

Final Stats

Next on the schedule for the Crimson Tide is No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday night in Columbia. That game will tip off at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.