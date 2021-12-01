Alabama Women's Basketball Posts Commanding Victory Over Memphis, 71-44

The Crimson Tide jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in the complete team victory over Memphis.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama athletics has had a good time playing Tigers as of late.

Alabama women's basketball (6-2) continued to defend the home court of Coleman Coliseum with a dominant 71-44 win over the Memphis Tigers (6-2). It was Alabama's fourth straigt home victory, and the Crimson Tide did it with dominant play from its veteran starters.

"I thought that was our best four quarters that we've had this season," head coach Kristy Curry said postgame. "Great to see continued growth with so many games in so many days, and the way our kids have approached it from a maturity standpoint."

Center Jada Rice powered her way to her second double-double of the season, totaling 13 points and 11 rebounds. Rice also dished out four assists, tying for the team high with fellow starters Hannah Barber and Jamya Mingo-Young. Rice finished plus-28 for her time on the floor

"We're playing more games, so we're gelling, we're building more chemistry on the court," Rice said.

Senior guard Hannah Barber was a whopping plus-30 when on the floor, despite suffering a right eye injury in the second quarter. Barber finished with 13 points, shooting 4-of-6 from long range, with two threes in each half.

"We're just always trying to find the open person offensively," Barber said. "When you're able to have that kind of balance, the game slows down and it kind of becomes pretty simple."

The Crimson Tide kept its first quarter hot streak going, excelling in transition. The guards led the way, as Brittany Davis had a quick 12 points through the first.

Alabama worked for good shots and knocked them down, shooting at an 11-for-20 clip in the first quarter. The Crimson Tide shot well in the second quarter as well, good enough for 51.4 percent from the field at the break.

Good shooting and an 11-to-5 turnover discrepancy pushed Alabama to a dominant 43-18 halftime lead. The Crimson Tide did so cleanly, only fouling twice in the first two quarters.

Alabama's clean defense produced three shot clock violations for Memphis throughout the game, frustrating the Tigers with active hands and quick feet.

Memphis came in to Tuesday's game scoring 71 points per game, and the Alabama defense held Memphis to only 44 points. It was the first time Memphis was held under 50 points all season.

"I loved our effort, I loved the way we bought into the game plan," Curry said. "We gave up a couple threes that we probably didn't want to, but overall I thought we did our best job tonight guarding dribble penetration.

"Memphis is a really good team, I mean, they've won six games... I just thought that we did a great job guarding dribble penetration, and any time you can do that, you make them shoot over you and not by you."

Due to the elite effort from the starting group, Kristy Curry was able to get playing time for her entire squad. The starters were locked in on the bench, cheering as the bench players got their moment in the sun.

"Coming off so many games in a row, we just buy in together before the game and after the game," Rice said.

Overall, Alabama's first half performance was its most complete so far this season. It provided the Crimson Tide with an easier task in the second half, managing a large lead. Plus, Alabama was still able to outscore the Tigers in the second half, 28-26.

"We're going to enjoy the win until midnight, but we know that we have another big one Friday," Barber said. "When midnight hits, tomorrow... we re-lock-in and get focused on Houston."

Alabama will play the HoutoCougars on Friday night in Coleman Coliseum, tipping off at 6 p.m. CT.

Full Game Stats