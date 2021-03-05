Alabama Women’s Basketball Powers Past Missouri in SEC Tournament, 82-74

The Crimson Tide was fueled by 22 points from Ariyah Copeland to earn an SEC second-round victory over the Tigers

Alabama women’s basketball advanced to the third round of the SEC tournament on Thursday evening with an 82-74 win over Missouri inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Forward Ariyah Copeland scored a team-high 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting and added 10 rebounds for a double-double.

The Crimson Tide will now face off against No. 2 South Carolina on Friday at 5 p.m (CT) on the SEC Network.

