Alabama Women's Basketball Powers Past Missouri in SEC Tournament, 82-74

The Crimson Tide was fueled by 22 points from Ariyah Copeland to earn an SEC second-round victory over the Tigers
Alabama women’s basketball advanced to the third round of the SEC tournament on Thursday evening with an 82-74 win over Missouri inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. 

Forward Ariyah Copeland scored a team-high 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting and added 10 rebounds for a double-double. 

The Crimson Tide will now face off against No. 2 South Carolina on Friday at 5 p.m (CT) on the SEC Network. 

This story will be updated.

