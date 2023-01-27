Alabama Women's Basketball Responds in Big Way After LSU Loss

After being on the end of a 38 point loss at home to No. 4 LSU, Alabama knew they had to find some spark if they wanted to win in Fayetteville.

That spark came from the usual suspects. Brittany Davis scored 22 points on nine-of-fifteen shooting, and Hannah Barber came up big in the late stages of the game, hitting the go-ahead three with just eight seconds left before stealing the ball to seal the win.

"We spend a lot of time in the gym shooting, so when we get the chance in the game, [the coaches] have been telling us to be ready to shoot." Barber said.

The win propels Alabama to fourth in the SEC, passing Arkansas and they are now a half game back of Ole Miss. With LSU, South Carolina, and Tennessee pulling away from the field, the fourth spot is now the goal for "the rest" in the conference.

That fourth spot means a double-bye in the SEC tournament, something that could help move Alabama into the conversation for the NCAA Tournament or Women's NIT.

The win also showed how resilient this Crimson Tide team is. This game was, by all means, crucial. A road test sandwiched in-between two top five matchups in Tuscaloosa, meant that Alabama needed this one.

"This is a huge road win against a really good team," Head Coach Kristy Curry said, "Our kids response to Monday night was incredible, their preparation, toughness, and character was gritty." Curry added.

Alabama got contribution from all aeras of the court, they outrebounded Arkansas in a tight battle, dealt with some foul trouble by all five of their starters, and shot the ball with a 50 percent mark from the field.

The other key area that Alabama dominated was steals, with the Crimson Tide having 14 compared to Arkansas' nine.

"We talked about being resilient and continuing to fight each possession," Barber said, "There were times in which we had to respond and we did, we stepped up to the challenge." she added.

Alabama will now have to prepare for the defending National Champions No. 1 South Carolina, a team that looks unstoppable at the moment. The Gamecocks are 20-0 and just crushed this same Arkansas team by nearly 50 points.

All of this is to say that the importance of this win cannot be understated, and while Alabama is looking for key wins to try and get into the NCAA tournament, something they failed to do last season.