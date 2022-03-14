Alabama Women's Basketball Selected for 2022 WNIT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama women's basketball was selected to participate in the 2022 WNIT, the tournament announced via a press release on Sunday evening.
The last time the Crimson Tide participate in the WNIT was 2018, when it made it to the tournament quarterfinals.
While Alabama finished with a 17-13 overall record, their NCAA Tournament hopes were still up in the air heading into the final stretch of the season. After starting the season 10-2, the Crimson Tide lost eight of its next 10 games. However, Alabama won four of its last six games of the regular season before advancing to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, far further than many experts predicted it to finish.
With the Crimson Tide not being selected for March Madness on Sunday, the WNIT was its next-best opportunity to take advantage of its late run to end the season.
The date, time and opponent for Alabama will be announced on Monday. As of the writing of this story, the full field of teams has been announced, but no matchups have been set. Please stay tuned at BamaCentral.com for further announcements.
Here is the full list of teams participating in this season's WNIT:
Automatic Qualifiers (30)
Boston College (19-11), Atlantic Coast
Campbell (23-7), Big South
Columbia (22-6), Ivy
Drexel (26-5), Colonial
Fairleigh Dickinson (19-11), Northeast
Grand Canyon (22-9), Western Athletic
Holy Cross (20-10), Patriot
Houston Baptist (16-10), Southland
Idaho State (19-11), Big Sky
Jacksonville State (24-7), Atlantic Sun
Louisiana Tech (21-11), Conference USA
Maine (20-11), America East
Marquette (21-10), Big East
Missouri (18-12), Southeastern
New Mexico (24-9), Mountain West
Norfolk State (17-11), Mid-Eastern Athletic
Quinnipiac (20-11), Metro Atlantic Athletic
Rhode Island (22-6), Atlantic 10
San Francisco (16-11), West Coast
South Dakota State (23-9), Summit
Southern Illinois (21-9), Missouri Valley
Tennessee Tech (20-10), Ohio Valley
Toledo (26-5), Mid-American
Troy (24-8), Sun Belt
Tulane (20-9), American
UC Irvine (21-11), Big West
UCLA (14-12), Pac-12
West Virginia (15-15), Big 12
Wofford (17-13), Southern
Youngstown State (24-6), Horizon
At-Large Selections (34)
Akron (17-11), Mid-American
Air Force (18-13), Mountain West
Alabama (17-13), Southeastern
Ball State (20-12), Mid-American
Bucknell (23-9), Patriot
Cal Baptist (23-8), Western Athletic
Colorado State (21-11), Mountain West
Drake (18-13), Missouri Valley
Fordham (18-10), Atlantic 10
Green Bay (19-7), Horizon
Houston (16-15), American
Kent State (18-11), Mid-American
Kansas City (23-8), Summit
Liberty (27-4), Atlantic Sun
Long Beach State (19-8), Big West
Middle Tennessee (23-7), Conference USA
Minnesota (14-17), Big Ten
Murray State (22-9), Ohio Valley
Northern Iowa (22-10), Missouri Valley
North Texas (17-12), Conference USA
Ohio (15-14), Mid-American
Old Dominion (23-9). Conference USA
Oregon State (14-13), Pac-12
Portland (19-10), West Coast
Purdue (16-14), Big Ten
San Diego (16-14), West Coast
Seton Hall (19-12), Big East
SMU (14-14), American
Stony Brook (23-5), American East
Towson (24-7), Colonial
Tulsa (16-10), American
Vanderbilt (14-18), Southeastern
VCU (15-11), Atlantic 10
Wyoming (15-12), Mountain West