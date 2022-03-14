Alabama Women's Basketball Selected for 2022 WNIT

The Crimson Tide will be participating in the tournament for the first time since 2018.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama women's basketball was selected to participate in the 2022 WNIT, the tournament announced via a press release on Sunday evening.

The last time the Crimson Tide participate in the WNIT was 2018, when it made it to the tournament quarterfinals.

While Alabama finished with a 17-13 overall record, their NCAA Tournament hopes were still up in the air heading into the final stretch of the season. After starting the season 10-2, the Crimson Tide lost eight of its next 10 games. However, Alabama won four of its last six games of the regular season before advancing to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, far further than many experts predicted it to finish.

With the Crimson Tide not being selected for March Madness on Sunday, the WNIT was its next-best opportunity to take advantage of its late run to end the season.

The date, time and opponent for Alabama will be announced on Monday. As of the writing of this story, the full field of teams has been announced, but no matchups have been set. Please stay tuned at BamaCentral.com for further announcements.

Here is the full list of teams participating in this season's WNIT:

Automatic Qualifiers (30)

Boston College (19-11), Atlantic Coast

Campbell (23-7), Big South

Columbia (22-6), Ivy

Drexel (26-5), Colonial

Fairleigh Dickinson (19-11), Northeast

Grand Canyon (22-9), Western Athletic

Holy Cross (20-10), Patriot

Houston Baptist (16-10), Southland

Idaho State (19-11), Big Sky

Jacksonville State (24-7), Atlantic Sun

Louisiana Tech (21-11), Conference USA

Maine (20-11), America East

Marquette (21-10), Big East

Missouri (18-12), Southeastern

New Mexico (24-9), Mountain West

Norfolk State (17-11), Mid-Eastern Athletic

Quinnipiac (20-11), Metro Atlantic Athletic

Rhode Island (22-6), Atlantic 10

San Francisco (16-11), West Coast

South Dakota State (23-9), Summit

Southern Illinois (21-9), Missouri Valley

Tennessee Tech (20-10), Ohio Valley

Toledo (26-5), Mid-American

Troy (24-8), Sun Belt

Tulane (20-9), American

UC Irvine (21-11), Big West

UCLA (14-12), Pac-12

West Virginia (15-15), Big 12

Wofford (17-13), Southern

Youngstown State (24-6), Horizon

At-Large Selections (34)

Akron (17-11), Mid-American

Air Force (18-13), Mountain West

Alabama (17-13), Southeastern

Ball State (20-12), Mid-American

Bucknell (23-9), Patriot

Cal Baptist (23-8), Western Athletic

Colorado State (21-11), Mountain West

Drake (18-13), Missouri Valley

Fordham (18-10), Atlantic 10

Green Bay (19-7), Horizon

Houston (16-15), American

Kent State (18-11), Mid-American

Kansas City (23-8), Summit

Liberty (27-4), Atlantic Sun

Long Beach State (19-8), Big West

Middle Tennessee (23-7), Conference USA

Minnesota (14-17), Big Ten

Murray State (22-9), Ohio Valley

Northern Iowa (22-10), Missouri Valley

North Texas (17-12), Conference USA

Ohio (15-14), Mid-American

Old Dominion (23-9). Conference USA

Oregon State (14-13), Pac-12

Portland (19-10), West Coast

Purdue (16-14), Big Ten

San Diego (16-14), West Coast

Seton Hall (19-12), Big East

SMU (14-14), American

Stony Brook (23-5), American East

Towson (24-7), Colonial

Tulsa (16-10), American

Vanderbilt (14-18), Southeastern

VCU (15-11), Atlantic 10

Wyoming (15-12), Mountain West