Alabama Women's Basketball Staying Motivated Amid Losing Streak

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama women's basketball (10-7, 1-5 SEC) has had a less than ideal stretch in its last four games. The Crimson Tide was able to knock off Auburn in a competitive game that was decided in the final minutes but proceeded to lose two heartbreakers to Mississippi State and Georgia.

Alabama was then challenged with an Ole Miss team on the road who had won 13 of its last 14 games. Then came the COVID issues.

The Crimson Tide was short-handed against Florida, playing without four players including starter Hannah Barber. Alabama still made it a close game, though, as Florida ultimately prevailed in the closing minutes.

Amidst all of these setbacks, head coach Kristy Curry is keeping her team's spirits high.

"It has been a challenge, but it's just something that we don't find excuses and we find the positives," Curry said. "Everyday it seems here lately to hold something new for us, so we're controlling the control-ables right now, staying positive."

Losing streaks can often bring with them a loss of hope from players. Such is not the case for Alabama, according to Curry.

"I have not seen a lack of motivation from this group," Curry said. "They have stayed positive and stayed motivated and tried to improve with each day. We all have to do our part with that to continue to encourage and coach and teach.

"You either coach it or allow it, and they have been really, really reciprocating our coaching and trying to get better. There has not been a lack of motivation at all."

Next on the Crimson Tide schedule is Arkansas (11-6, 1-3 SEC), who is coming off a close loss at the hands of No. 1 South Carolina. The game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. CT on Thursday night in Coleman Coliseum.

"The biggest preparation comes with trying to defend the three with (Amber) Ramirez and how dynamic she is," Curry said of the Razorbacks. "It certainly can't be the same type of situation we had Sunday knowing we had a shooter and not doing a better job to try and defend that.

"Its just a total team defensive effort like any SEC team. I think we all right now just have to prepare for the moment from a preparation standpoint. Be ready to go at all five spots, just great team defense."

Following Arkansas, the Crimson Tide will have a Sunday afternoon game in Auburn. The Tigers are currently Alabama's most recent win, as the Crimson Tide slipped by with a 56-53 victory in round one of the matchup.

"They (Auburn) just continue to grow and improve, they're playing really, really hard," Curry said. "When you go to Auburn and its a rival game, down there you're down ten when you walk in the door.

"It'll take an extraordinary effort from us. When we get to this point on Friday, we'll be prepared as a staff as we are already."

That game will tip at 3 p.m. CT in Auburn Arena, and it will be the Crimson Tide's halfway point in the SEC schedule.