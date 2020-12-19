All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Clutch Free Throws, Rebounds Key Alabama's 74-68 Win Over Memphis

Jasmine Walker scores career-high 28 points including seven of Alabama’s last 10, as Alabama women's basketball improves to 7-0
Author:
Publish date:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Alabama women’s basketball fought off a late surge from Memphis, using a dominant performance on the boards and at the free throw-line to move to 7-0 with a 74-68 win on Saturday afternoon in Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

Jasmine Walker scored a career-high 28 points in the victory and was responsible for seven of the Tide’s final 10 points down the stretch. She was clutch at the free-throw line, connecting on all four of her attempts at the 0:12 and 0:06 marks and also added a game-high 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season.

Walker was joined in double figures by Jordan Lewis, who added 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a block for Alabama.

“I’m proud of the team’s toughness today," Crimson Tide coach Kristy Curry said. "We found a way to finish on the road and had some big defensive stops and made free throws down the stretch. Certainly a lot of teaching moments we can take away from this one as we continue to improve heading into the next game and conference play.”

The Tide led for nearly the entire game, and by as many as 18, however the Tigers would gradually chip away in the second half and eventually found themselves in front by one with 1:39 to play. From there, Alabama finished the game with seven unanswered points and rebounded the ball on every opportunity.

News and Notes

  • Alabama went 95 percent from the free throw line, hitting 19 of 20 attempts. A total of 10 players have gone perfect from the stripe in at least one of the Tide’s games this season.
  • Alabama has now out-rebounded all seven of its opponents this season.
  • The Tide is 7-0 for the first time since 2016.
  • Jasmine Walker has three-straight double-doubles and four in the last five games.
  • Jordan Lewis moved up to No. 15 on Alabama’s career points list. She now has 1,218 and is 22 away from 14th place.
Screen Shot 2020-12-19 at 5.53.00 PM

Alabama women's basketball logo
All Things Bama

Clutch Free Throws, Rebounds Key Alabama's 74-68 Win Over Memphis

2020 SEC Championship Game program cover
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama Crimson vs No. 7 Florida Gators

Jaden Shackelford
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Falls to Western Kentucky, 73-71

Derrick Henry/Jalen Hurts
Bama/NFL

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 15: Tua Tagovailoa Comments on Jalen Hurts' First Start

Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen
The Saban Files

The Saban Top 100: No. 6 Jonathan Allen

Crimson Tikes: Tales of Old Glory
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Tales of Old Glory

Mal Moore and Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 19, 2020

AHSAA logo
Recruiting

South Tops North 28-20 in AHSAA North-South All-Star Classic

gaquincy
All Things Bama

Alabama Signee Ga’Quincy McKinstry Has Spot on Basketball Roster Per Nate Oats