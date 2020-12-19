Clutch Free Throws, Rebounds Key Alabama's 74-68 Win Over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Alabama women’s basketball fought off a late surge from Memphis, using a dominant performance on the boards and at the free throw-line to move to 7-0 with a 74-68 win on Saturday afternoon in Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

Jasmine Walker scored a career-high 28 points in the victory and was responsible for seven of the Tide’s final 10 points down the stretch. She was clutch at the free-throw line, connecting on all four of her attempts at the 0:12 and 0:06 marks and also added a game-high 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season.

Walker was joined in double figures by Jordan Lewis, who added 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a block for Alabama.

“I’m proud of the team’s toughness today," Crimson Tide coach Kristy Curry said. "We found a way to finish on the road and had some big defensive stops and made free throws down the stretch. Certainly a lot of teaching moments we can take away from this one as we continue to improve heading into the next game and conference play.”

The Tide led for nearly the entire game, and by as many as 18, however the Tigers would gradually chip away in the second half and eventually found themselves in front by one with 1:39 to play. From there, Alabama finished the game with seven unanswered points and rebounded the ball on every opportunity.

News and Notes