Alabama Women's Basketball Wins Thriller at Arkansas

A late shot and steal saw the Crimson Tide get the job done in Fayetteville.
Alabama improved to 16-5 and 5-3 in the SEC with a 69-66 win over Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Hannah Barber played hero tonight, as her three pointer with eight seconds left followed by a steal won the game for Alabama. She finished the game with eight points, four steals, and three assists.

Brittany Davis shrugged off her poor performance against LSU by putting up 22 points on nine-of-fifteen shooting. She also had four rebounds and one assist during the game.

"Our response to Monday night was incredible. Their toughness and grittiness was great." Head Coach Kristy Curry said.

While Alabama lead by as many as 12, Arkansas was able to bring it back and made it a back and fourth game in the second half. They primarily attacked Alabama on the inside, causing multiple players to pick up early fouls. All of the starting five for Alabama tonight have more than three fouls, with four of them having four fouls.

With the win, Alabama passes Arkansas and moves to fifth in the conference, one game away from the fourth spot.

How it Happened:

Fourth Quarter:

  •  Final box score:
arkansas final
  • Officials review it, and say there was no time left. Weird ending to a great game. 69-66 Alabama is the final.
  • Hannah Barber steals it, then appears to celebrate too early and travels. 
  • Arkansas timeout. They will get the ball under the basket with 2.5 seconds left.
  • Officials reviewing who touched the ball last, seems like it will be Arkansas ball. 2,5 seconds.
  • Arkansas misses the shot,  69-66 with 2.4 seconds left.
  • Hannah Barber with a huge three to give Alabama the lead. 69-66 with eight seconds left.
  • Arkansas tie it up at 66 with 18 seconds left. Alabama calls a timeout.
  • Alabama can't get a shot up in time. 39 seconds left, still 66-63. Arkansas timeout.
  • 66-63 Alabama with 1:33 left as Arkansas makes their first field goal in three minutes. Alabama timeout.
  • Brittany Davis hits the 20 point mark. 66-60 Alabama with 2:22 left.
  • Alabama in foul trouble here late in the game: Loyal McQueen and Jada Rice both have four fouls. Something to monitor late in this one.
  • McQueen with a layup to bring her point total up to seven. 62-59 Alabama with 3:31 left.
  • Loyal McQueen makes two free throws to give Alabama a 60-58 lead with 4:19 left.
  • Arkansas makes an and-one. 57-56 Alabama with 5:12 left.
  • Sarah Ashlee Barker makes a layup to get the lead to four. 57-53 with just under six minutes left.
  • Arkansas timeout with 7:21 left. Alabama leads 55-53.
  • Karly Weathers makes a layup to open the quarter. 53-50 Alabama  

Third Quarter:

  • End of the quarter: Alabama leads 51-50. Brittany Davis with 16 points leads the Crimson Tide.
arkansas q3
  • Jada Rice makes them both. 51-50 Alabama with 30 seconds left.
  • Arkansas takes the lead on a three. 50-49 Arkansas. Jada Rice gets fouled and will shoot two.
  • After a pair of Arkansas free throws, it is 49-47 Alabama with just over a minute.
  • Loyal McQueen picks up her third foul. Barker and Barber also with three fouls. 45-42 Alabama with under three minutes left.
  • Media Timeout with 4:59 left. A Brittany Davis three gives Alabama  41-39 lead.
  • Alabama takes the lead on a pair of Jada Rice free throws. 38-37 Alabama with 7:04 left.
  • Arkansas starts the quarter on a 7-0 run to take the lead. 37-36 Razorback with 8:30 left.

Second Quarter:

  • Halftime: Arkansas makes a late basket to make it 36-30 Alabama. Crimson Tide has five players with multiple fouls so far. 
arkansas 1h
  • Karly Weathers nails a three to push the lead to 10. 36-26 Alabama with under a minute left.
  • A great pass by Brittany Davis sets up Ryan Cobbins for an easy layup. 33-23 Alabama with 1:44 left.
  • Aaliyah Nye makes a pair of free throws to stop a 6-0 Arkansas run. 29-21 Alabama with three minutes left.
  • Arkansas cuts the lead to six. 27-21 Alabama with 3:30 left in the half.
  • Media Timeout with 4:45 left in the half. Alabama leads 27-17. Brittany Davis leads all scorers with 11 points.
  • A Brittany Davis three extends the lead to double-digits. 27-15 Crimson Tide with 5:16 left.
  • Sarah Ashlee Barker, Jada Rice, and Loyal McQueen all with two fouls early in the game. Something to keep an eye on.
  • Rice makes them both, she is up to 8 points on the night so far. Already over her season average. 24-15 Alabama
  • Jada Rice gets fouled, and will go to the line.
  • Jada Rice with a layup to start the quarter. 20-11 Alabama  

First Quarter:

  • End of the First: Alabama leads 18-11. Arkansas has gone almost seven minutes without a basket.
  •  
arkansas q1
  • Jada Rice with a tough layup, followed by Hannah Barber three. 18-11 Alabama with under a minute left.
  • Offenses have grinded to a halt. 13-11 Alabama with two minutes left.
  • Alabama is three of three from behind the arc, Arkansas is three of five.
  • Timeout on the floor as the shots are falling fast and furious. 13-11 Alabama with 4:58 left in the quarter.
  • Alabama finally halts the run. 11-7 Arkansas with 6:15 left in the quarter. 
  • Arkansas on a 8-0 run in 90 seconds. 8-3 Razorbacks with eight minutes left.
  • Aaliyah Nye hits a three off a Hannah Barber steal. 3-0 Alabama  

Pregame:

  • Alabama Starting Five:
    • Sarah Ashlee Barker
    • Hannah Barber
    • Brittany Davis
    • Aaliyah Nye
    • Jada Rice
  •  An Injury Note for JaMaya Mingo-Young:
JMY injury
  • The game is set to tip off at 6:00 pm CT on the SEC Network 

