Alabama Women's Golf in Second Following Round 2 of NCAA Regional

The Crimson Tide remains in contention heading into the final day of the regional Wednesday.

Alabama women’s golf is in second place following Day 2 of NCAA regional play at Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course in Franklin, Tenn., on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide matched its performance from Monday, shooting a 1-under-par 287 to move to 2-under 574 heading into the final round of the regional Wednesday.

Vanderbilt sits atop the leaderboard with a 7-under 569 tournament total. Duke trails Alabama in third place at 2-over 578, while Wake Forest is in fourth place at 3-over 579.

“I was really pleased with our start today,” Alabama head coach Mic Potter said. “The team did a great job of playing to the correct targets and managing their games. We made a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes on the back side but did a nice job of bouncing back and not letting one poor shot lead to another. We need to continue to play each shot with total commitment and let the results take care of themselves.”

Alabama’s Polly Mack is second in the individual standings at 6-under 138. She trail’s Texas A&M’s Jennie Park by three strokes. Mack shot a 1-over 73 Tuesday.

Benedetta Moresco is tied for sixth place at 3-under 141. The Alabama sophomore shot a 4-under 68 Tuesday, recording seven birdies, including four on the front nine and three on the back nine. She was 6 under on the day before recording a double bogey on the par-4 No. 15.

Isabella van der Biest recorded a season-best 1-under 71 Tuesday to climb more than a dozen spots to sit tied for 30th. The freshman is shooting a 5-over 149 for the tournament.

Alabama junior Emilie Øverås is also tied at 30th after shooting a 4-over 76 Tuesday. She was 1 under early in the day before suffering a quintuple bogey on the par-4 No. 15. Angelica Moresco turned in a 3-over 75 Tuesday, moving to a share of 42nd with a 7-over 155 tournament total.

Alabama will resume play with the final round Wednesday at 9:06 a.m. CT, teeing off hole No. 1 paired with Vanderbilt and Duke.

RESULTS