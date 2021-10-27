Alabama Women's Golf Wins Final Fall Tournament at The Ally

No. 14 Alabama women's golf won its final tournament of the fall season on Wednesday afternoon, taking home the championship at The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

Tournament Champions: Alabama, Moresco Crowned Champions in Final Fall Tournament

Benedetta Moresco broke the school record for lowest 54-hole total against par with her 19-under-par 197

WEST POINT, Miss. – The No. 14 University of Alabama women’s golf team rediscovered its winning ways after leading wire-to-wire at The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club, claiming the tournament title in dominating fashion.

The Crimson Tide recorded a 9-under-par 279 final round for a 22-under-par 842 tournament total Wednesday, edging second place by 10 strokes to garner its first triumph since 2018. Guiding the lineup all week was the steady hands of Benedetta Moresco, who paced the field on a 4-under-par 68 final round for a 19-under-par 197 tournament total to earn the first individual title of her career.

The sophomore topped the leaderboard by six strokes, while she collected 24 birdies throughout the tournament. Moresco recorded the best two rounds of her career with her first-round 63 and her second-round 66, while breaking a host of school records.

Set the school record for lowest 54-hole total against par with her 19-under-par 197.

Set the school record for lowest 36-hole total against par with her 6-under-par 66.

Set the school record for lowest first-round total with her 9-under-par 63.

Tied the school record for lowest 18-hole total and lowest 18-hole total against par with her 9-under-par 63.

Alongside Moresco’s impressive performance, it was Sarah Edwards who shined down the stretch.

The junior led the lineup Wednesday, recording eight birdies to turn in a 7-under-par 65. Edwards’ career low allowed her to jump an impressive 35 spots up the leaderboard to finish tied for 20th on 2-over-par 218 tournament total.

Polly Mack was consistent all week, contributing to the team total in all three rounds. After playing four straight days at LPGA Q School and flying straight to West Point, Miss., to join the Crimson Tide lineup, Mack rallied an even par in the final round to produce a 1-under-par 215 scorecard and tie for 15th place.

Angelica Moresco helped Alabama set the pace to start the tournament, posting a 3-under-par 69. She followed that up with a pair of second- and third-round 75s, as the graduate student closed out her final fall event on a 3-over-par 219 for a share of 23rd place.

Rounding out the lineup, Emilie Øverås remained even past the turn, before recording a pair of bogeys on the back nine to log a 2-over-par 74 final round for a 5-over-par 221 tournament total and a tie of 32nd place.

All five members of the Crimson Tide lineup contributed to the team total for the fourth time this fall. Its 22-under-par 842 is the lowest team total since earning a 45-under-par 807 (par 71) at The Schooner Fall Classic in 2018. That was also the last time the Tide produced an individual medalist, which was won by Jiwon Jeon.

The Ally, which was the last of four tournaments for the Crimson Tide this fall, featured 11 teams, including five teams ranked in Golfstat's top 25. The field consists of No. 14 Alabama, No. 3 Arkansas, Auburn, No. 7 Florida, host Mississippi State, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, No. 12 TCU, Tennessee, No. 16 Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Florida finished in second place on a 12-under-par 852, while Auburn landed third place on an 11-under-par 853.

Isabella van der Biest and Carolina Caminoli competed as individuals in the field, as Biest strung together a trio of 1-over-par 73 rounds for a 3-over-par 219 to tie for 23rd place and Caminoli settled for a 35-over-par 251 to tie for 69th place.

Alabama concluded its fall season with all top-five finishes, a feat it hasn’t accomplished since 1990.

FROM HEAD COACH MIC POTTER

“Benedetta played great, and certainly that was a big part of our success here. The round by Sarah Edwards today, 65, was every bit as important, and I'm really proud of her. She works hard and she deserves to have that come to fruition, so it's a nice time for her and for us for sure. We've always liked this golf course. If you hit good shots, it's scorable, and we had a lot of good shots. We didn't make a large number of mistakes, more than I'd like of course. You know, we've had the lead at certain points in our first few tournaments this fall, but I knew it was possible and it was in there and it was kind of waiting to come together. The weather was good, everybody was relaxed. The girls got to stay in a condominium and walk out on the golf course. All those things, I think it was comfortable for them, along with being really talented and gifted players.”

RESULTS

1 Benedetta Moresco 19-under-par 197 (63-66-68)

T15 Polly Mack 1-under-par 215 (72-71-72)

T20 Sarah Edwards 2-over-par 218 (74-79-65)

T23 Isabella van der Biest 3-over-par 219 (73-73-73)

T23 Angelica Moresco 3-over-par 219 (69-75-75)

T32 Emilie Øverås 5-over-par 221 (74-73-74)

T69 Carolina Caminoli 35-over-par 251 (85-80-86)