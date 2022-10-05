Alabama Women's Soccer Keeps Moving Up Top 25 Rankings

The University of Alabama Women's soccer team moved up another slot, to No. 4, in the latest United Coaches Soccer Top 25.

Alabama is also No. 4 in the latest rankings by Top Drawer Soccer and No. 5 by College Soccer News.

The Crimson Tide (11-1-1, 4-0-0 Southeastern Conference) moved up after Virginia Tech scored two second-half goals to upset No. 3 North Carolina, 2-1.

The Crimson Tide is seventh in RPI, one slot behind Arkansas (8-2-1), which is No. 8 in the Top 25. Alabama will host the Razorbacks on Oct. 16, in a potential showdown for the SEC regular season title.

But first, Alabama will host No. 20 Ole Miss on Thursday night.

Last week, Alabama played just once, notching a 2-1 victory at Georgia (8-4-0, 2-2-0 SEC). It was the Crimson Tide’s seventh-consecutive win.

The Crimson Tide has six games remaining on its regular-season schedule. The 2022 SEC Soccer Championships will be held Oct. 30-Nov. 6 at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola, Fla.

United Soccer Coaches Poll

Rank, Team, Last Week, First-place, Points, Record

UCLA 1 8 200 11-0-0 Virginia 2 0 192 10-1-1 Florida State 7 0 181 8-0-2 Alabama 5 0 173 11-1-1 North Carolina 3 0 165 9-3-0 Northwestern 8 0 150 10-1-2 Duke 4 0 148 8-3-0 Southern California 20 0 133 7-1-1 Arkansas 12 0 128 8-2-1 TCU 9 0 126 7-2-3 Rutgers 10 0 126 11-1-1 Saint Louis 11 0 101 12-1-0 Pittsburgh 14 0 99 11-1-0 Stanford NR 0 68 9-2-1 Portland 18 0 67 7-0-4 Ohio State NR 0 62 8-2-2 Notre Dame 16 0 58 9-2-0 Georgetown 19 0 57 8-1-3 Tennessee NR 0 56 7-3-1 Ole Miss 13 0 50 9-1-2 Washington State 15 0 47 8-1-2 22 Pepperdine 17 0 42 7-1-2 23 Texas NR 0 27 8-1-3 24 Virginia Tech NR 0 21 9-2-1 25 Harvard 25 0 20 7-0-2

Also receiving votes: Michigan State University (18), Xavier University (17), University of Wisconsin (14), University of Washington (14), Penn State University (13), Mississippi State University (12), Oklahoma State University (8), University of South Carolina (5), Brigham Young University (2)