Skip to main content

Alabama Women's Swimming Posts Highest Finish at NCAAs in Program History

The Crimson Tide placed 4th at NCAAs with 288 total points.

Under first year head coach Margo Geer, Alabama swimming made huge strides on the biggest stage in collegiate swimming. 

The women's swimming and diving team finished fourth at the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, the highest finish in program history. They also totaled the most points in school history with 288. 

It was the 400 meter freestyle relay team of Diana Petkova, Morgan Scott, Kalia Antoniou and Cora Dupre that set a school record of 3:09.07 to take third place in the event and clinch fourth place overall at the meet for the Crimson Tide.

"What an incredible finish to an amazing week," Geer said in a press release. "We are so proud of the way our ladies stayed focused on what we had to do to be successful. There is no doubt that this was a total-team effort and I can’t say enough about how our ladies finished things off tonight when things were really tight. 

"This was an extremely loaded field and our success came from staying locked in to getting better every session and getting the most out of every swim. All that hard work and dedication paid off with Alabama making it to the podium for the first time in school history.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Virginia won the national championship with 551.5 points, Texas was second, Stanford was third and NC State rounded out the top five. Tennessee was the only other SEC school to finish in the top 10. 

The 400 freestyle relay wasn't the only medalist finish for Alabama on day four of the championships in Atlanta at the McAuley Aquatic Center. Senior Kensey McMahon got bronze in the 1,650 freestyle. Morgan Scott got the silver medal in the 100 freestyle with a school record time of 46.78, and Rhyan White got bronze in the 200 backstroke with a 1:49.36.

Alabama also had multiple other top-10 finishes in individual and relay events throughout the four days of competition.

The previous highest finish for Alabama at the NCAA Championships was fifth in 1983 and 2021. Last season was the Crimson Tide's first top-25 finish since 2005 and first in the top-10 since 1994. The program has experienced significant growth over the last few years. This year's senior class placed 34th in 2019 with just 14 points during their freshman season and have now improved 30 spots and 274 points by their senior year.

The men's team will compete at NCAAs, also in Atlanta, beginning Wednesday.

Alabama Swimming at 2022 NCAA Championships

Alabama swimming head coach Margo Geer at NCAAs
Kaila Antoniou at 2022 NCAAs
Kensey McMahon at 2022 NCAAs
Rhyan White at 2022 NCAAs
Morgan Scott at 2022 NCAAs
Cora Dupre at 2022 NCAAs

031922_MBA__Florida_CV4027
All Things Bama

No. 9 Florida Cranks Five Home Runs in 13-6 Victory Over Alabama

By Christopher Walsh2 hours ago
Luisa Blanco at SECs
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Finishes Strong, Takes Second at SEC Tournament

By Edwin Stanton2 hours ago
Lindsey Zurbrugg, Alabama Women's Wheelchair Basketball
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Wheelchair Basketball Team Wins National Championship

By Katie Windham4 hours ago
Antoine Jean
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Aims to Even Series with Florida

By Christopher Walsh5 hours ago
Ashley prange
All Things Bama

Ashley Prange, Lexi Kilfoyl Help No. 3 Alabama Softball Put Away No. 8 Kentucky

By Tony Tsoukalas7 hours ago
Lexi Kilfoyl
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama Softball Looks to Lock Up Series Against No. 8 Kentucky

By Tony Tsoukalas9 hours ago
Luisa Blanco
All Things Bama

"No Hitting the Brakes Now" for Alabama Gymnastics Heading into SEC Championship

By Katie Windham11 hours ago
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

March Sadness: Alabama Basketball Concludes Season with 0-4 Drought

By Joey Blackwell13 hours ago