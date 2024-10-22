Alabama Flips 2025 4-Star Tight End
Class of 2025 4-Star Tight End Marshall Pritchett flipped his commitment from North Carolina to the Crimson Tide today, joining the second ranked recruiting class in the nation. Pritchett becomes the 23rd commitment for the 2025 class, and the second tight end of the group.
"I want to start off by saying thank you to the UNC staff and everybody involved the program, especially coach [Freddie Kitchens]," the senior said in a letter he posted on social media.
"I'm very thankful for the opportunity they presented me to attend and play their program. But after lots of thought and prayer, I will be stepping away from my commitment to the University of North Carolina (...) I'm very excited for this opportunity Alabama has presented and can't wait to get to work in January," he wrote.
A native of Rabun Gap, Georgia, Pritchett is a 6-foot-5, 211 lb. big bodied target with a wide catch radius. He is a two sport athlete, also excelling in lacrosse where he was named an All-Conference selection as a sophomore.
In his junior year, the lengthy tight end hauled in 46 passes for 674 yards and six touchdowns, and helped his team finish the season 13-1 with a berth in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) championship game.
The class of 2025 is already stacked with talent for the Crimson Tide, but a player of Pritchett's skillset is a welcome addition. He joins Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs., as the second tight end of the class.