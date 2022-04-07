Alabama WR Agiye Hall Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The rising sophomore is currently suspended from the Crimson Tide due to a violation of team rules.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s Agiye Hall saga is finally coming to a close. A day after Nick Saban announced Hall was suspended from the Crimson Tide due to a violation of team rules, the rising sophomore receiver has now placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Following a promising spring camp last year, Hall suffered a frustrating freshman season at Alabama, recording just four catches for 72 yards over seven games. The four-star prospect had two catches for 52 yards during the national championship loss to Georgia but also tallied two costly drops.

Saban did not go into detail on whether Hall’s violation of team rules was related to academics, an on-field matter or some combination of the two, stating “it doesn’t really matter.”

"He is suspended from the team for violation of some team rules," Saban said. "Whether they're academic or whatever, it doesn't really matter. Everybody has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do. They're all there to help them be more successful. So to respect those and do those is always really helpful."

Hall was recently removed from Alabama’s team roster after previously being listed to begin spring camp. When asked Wednesday about the receiver’s opportunity to rejoin the team, Saban seemed to indicate that chance had already passed.

“He already had that opportunity once,” Saban said, “So I don’t know what his plans are for the future.”

Hall voiced his frustration with playing times several times over social media last season. The most notable instance occurred following Alabama’s 49-9 victory over Mississippi State, a game in which he did not receive a target. Following the win, Hall posted “Yeah nah, calling it quits” in a tweet that has since been deleted.

The enigmatic receiver posted several other cryptic tweets during his lone season at Alabama. Another notable one came following a comment made by Saban, stating that three of the Crimson Tide’s reserve receivers were unprepared to step up for injured Jameson Williams during the national championship game.

“We had three guys. They all had a significant role in the national championship game and not one of them — not one — could take advantage of the opportunity they had," Saban said during a Jan. 27 speech to the Alabama Football Coaches Association. “Because they never ground through it. They never made themselves the best player they could be. And when they got the opportunity, they couldn’t do it. It’s a lesson for everybody. What comes first? Playing time? Or making sure that you’re ready to play and create value for yourself when you get the opportunity.”

While Saban didn’t mention Hall by name, that didn’t stop the receiver from retaliating as he commented under an Instagram post referencing the head coach’s remarks with the response "silly rabbit."

Hall is the second Alabama player to enter the transfer portal Thursday, joining tight end Caden Clark, who has also been removed from the team’s online roster.

Since the start of last season, Alabama has seen 11 scholarship players transfer to new schools, including receiver Javon Baker (Kentucky), defensive back Marcus Banks (Mississippi State), tight end Jahleel Billingsley (Texas), linebacker Jackson Bratton (UAB), offensive lineman Tommy Brown (Colorado), linebacker Shane Lee (Southern California), outside linebacker King Mwikuta (Arkansas State), offensive lineman Pierce Quick (Georgia Tech), outside linebacker Drew Sanders (Arkansas), quarterback Paul Tyson (Arizona State) and receiver Xavier Williams (Utah State). Running back Camar Wheaton is still listed in the transfer portal but has yet to find a new program.