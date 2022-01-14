Alabama WR John Metchie III Signs with Agent Ahead of NFL Draft

The Crimson Tide will be without all three of its starting wide receivers from last season as John Metchie III joined Jameson Williams and Slade Bolden as draft departures.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama will be without each of its top three wide receivers for the coming season. Friday afternoon, talent agency WME Sports, announced the signing of John Metchie III, signifying that the Crimson Tide receiver is entering the NFL Draft.

Metchie will follow fellow Alabama starting receivers Jameson Williams and Slade Bolden who previously declared for the draft. That trio combined for 221 catches for 3,122 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.

Metchie is coming off his best season at Alabama as he led the team with 96 catches while recording 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season. The junior suffered a season-ending ACL injury during the SEC Championship Game against Georgia last month, causing him to miss both the Cotton Bowl and the national championship game.

After serving as a reserve during his freshman year in 2019, Metchie broke onto the scene as a starter during the Crimson Tide title run in 2020, recording 55 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. He also became a fan favorite that year after he forced a fumble with a jarring hit on Florida defensive back Trey Dean III following an interception in the SEC Championship Game.

Metchie is the fourth Alabama junior to enter his name in the NFL Draft, joining Williams, Bolden and left tackle Evan Neal. Players have until Monday to make their draft decisions. This year’s NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

Earlier Friday, Alabama saw sophomore receiver Javon Baker enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Alabama's current returning scholarship receivers include Thaui Jones-Bell, Ja'Corey Brooks, JoJo Earle, Agiye Hall, Traeshon Holden and Christian Leary. The Tide also added five freshmen in Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice and Shazz Preston.

This story will be updated.