Skip to main content

First-Take Reactions to Alabama Football's 2023 Schedule: Three-and-Out

The panel discusses the games they look forward to the most next season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel discusses Crimson Tide football's 2023 season schedule, which includes a rematch with Texas, a trip to South Florida and a battle on the road against Kentucky, somewhere they haven't played since 2013.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Alabama basketball huddles against Auburn
All Things Bama

SEC Announces TV Schedule for 2022-23 Men's Basketball Season; 18 Alabama Games

By BamaCentral Staff
091522_WSO_ParkerRi_SoCarolina_RC4500
All Things Bama

Don't Call Alabama Soccer An Overnight Success

By Mason Smith
A row of helmets sit on the grass at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in Minnesota.
ASWA

2022 ASWA Week 6 State Football Rankings

By Christopher Walsh
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix 2013 game program cover
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

By Hunter De Siver
Bryce Young and Bill O'Brien at practice
All Things Bama

Report: Bill O'Brien on Nebraska's Top 3 Wish List for Next Coach

By Christopher Walsh
D.J. Dale
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama's First Practice of Vanderbilt Week

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Team (Looks like Special Teams)
All Things Bama

Alabama's 2023 Football Schedule Released

By Mason Smith
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a first down before being tackled by New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: The Top Former Alabama Players From Week 2

By Hunter De Siver