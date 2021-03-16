Alabama’s Bailey Hemphill and Lexi Kilfoyl Earn SEC Weekly Softball Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama softball claimed a pair of weekly accolades from the Southeastern Conference, with Bailey Hemphill named the Player of the Week and Lexi Kilfoyl earning the inaugural Newcomer of the Week award, created specifically for the spring 2021 season to honor student-athletes who were freshmen during the shortened 2020 campaign.

Hemphill hit 4-for-6 (.667) on the weekend along with four walks and two hit-by-pitches, reaching base safely in 10 of her 12 plate appearances. She went 3-for-4 in Friday’s contest, driving in five runs on a double and two home runs. Her five RBIs pushed her past the 200 mark for her career, joining Charlotte Morgan and Kaila Hunt as the only Alabama players to surpass the milestone.

Kilfoyl earned a pair of wins on the weekend in the circle, including a complete-game shutout in the opener with a career-high 10 strikeouts. She returned to start Sunday, throwing 4.0 innings in the Crimson Tide victory. In total she allowed just two earned runs over 11.0 innings pitched, striking out 14.

The Player of the Week accolade is the first of Hemphill’s career and the second this season for Alabama, with Kaylee Tow winning it on Feb. 22. In total, the Tide has earned 49 Player of the Week honors in program history.

The Newcomer of the Week award was created specifically by the SEC for spring sports this season, recognizing student-athletes that were freshmen in 2020 and are now sophomores in 2021.