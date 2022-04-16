Alabama's Benedetta Moresco Named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

University of Alabama women’s golfer Benedetta Moresco was named the 2022 Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the league office on Friday, but she didn't get to enjoy it for very long.

The Crimson Tide was in the middle of the 2022 SEC Women’s Golf Championship in Birmingham. It recorded an even-par at Greystone Golf and Country Club Legacy Course (par 72, 6,331 yards) in Birmingham to conclude the stroke-play phase of the championship with a 16-over-par 880 tournament total.

Although tied with Florida for fifth at +16 after the third round, the Crimson Tide earned the sixth seed for the match-play quarterfinals, which began Friday evening. Alabama is facing South Carolina. Coming in, the teams had the best rankings in the field, at No. 9 and 3, respectively.

Play was suspended because of nightfall and will resume Saturday, pending weather.

Moresco was presented her award at the tournament. She has a 4.0 grade-point average as a food and nutrition major, while having been selected to the President’s List and the SEC Academic Honor Roll every semester in school.

The sophomore is also is coming off a fourth-place finish at the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur in early April, where she was one of just three players in the field to turn in at least two rounds under par.

The 2021 Golfweek All-America Honorable Mention is currently ranked No. 13 in the Golfstat NCAA Women’s Division I Rankings and No. 19 in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Since 2010, Alabama has produced three SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipients for a combined six honors, including Moresco.

Polly Mack led the Crimson Tide during the stroke-play portion of the SEC championships, where Alabama moved up from 11th place after the first round.

The senior recorded a 7-over-par 79 in the first round for a share of 58th place, followed by a 2-under-par 70 in the second round and a 3-under-par 69 in the final round.

Her shift allowed her to improve 46 spots up the leaderboard for a share of 12th place on a 2-over-par 218 tournament total.

Moresco began the tournament with an unusual round for the sophomore, recording a 5-over-par 77. However, she followed that up with a 1-under-par 71 Thursday and an even-par 72 Friday to tie for 18th place on a 4-over-par 220 final output.

“I am proud of the way the girls battled through the final of stroke play to secure the sixth seed in match play," Crimson Tide coach Mic Potter said in a release. "We are in the middle of a very close match with South Carolina so we need to get some rest and be ready to go again in the morning.

"Congratulations to Benedetta Moresco on being named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year! What a well-deserved honor!”