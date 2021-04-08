Alabama’s Edson Ortiz Named SEC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week

Playing at No. 1, Ortiz keyed a pair of upset wins over senior weekend by knocking off a pair of ranked singles opponents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama’s Edson Ortiz has been named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, the league office announced Thursday.

Ortiz keyed a pair of Alabama wins over top-15 opponents this past weekend, including a home win over No. 15 Mississippi State and a road win over No. 9 Ole Miss, which marked Alabama’s highest-ranked win of the season. He clinched the win against Mississippi State at No. 1, downing No. 51 Giovanni Oradini.

On the road at No. 9 Ole Miss, the senior beat No. 55 Tim Sandkaulen in straight sets to lead UA to the win. Against Mississippi State, he combined with Alexey Nesterov to clinch the doubles point with a 7-6(5) win at No. 3.

Alabama returns to action Sunday at No. 26 Arkansas starting at 1 p.m. CT.