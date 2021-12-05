Alabama's In: Crimson Tide Makes CFP as No. 1 Seed

Alabama is in the College Football Playoff for the seventh time and will face No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The question has circled college football since 2014: who's in?

And for the seventh time, Alabama is in the College Football Playoff. The CFP selection committee announced the Crimson Tide as the No. 1 overall seed on Sunday, and they will face No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington on Dec. 31 for the semi-final at 2:30 p.m.

"We certainly think Cincinnati belongs in the playoffs, and they’re a really good team based on their resume, who they beat— whether it's Notre Dame, Indiana— they beat some really good teams, and they've been very consistent in the way they played all year long," Alabama coach Nick Saban said on ESPN's CFP selection show.

Alabama left little doubt if it would be in or not with a dominating 41-24 win over Georgia in the SEC Championship on Saturday. Committee chairman Gary Barta said that Alabama's complete victory over Georgia made a strong consensus among the committee that Alabama was ranked No. 1 over Michigan at No. 2.

Michigan and Georgia round out the top-four and will play in the second semi-final at the Orange Bowl in Miami. The Wolverines earned the No. 2 seed after upsetting Ohio State in week 13, and then dominating Iowa 42-3 in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday. After falling to Alabama, Georgia drops to No. 3. It's the first time all year that the Bulldogs are not ranked No. 1 in the committee's rankings.

Cincinnati makes history as the Bearcats are the first non-Power Five team to make the CFP in the eight-year history. It is the first CFP appearance for both Michigan and Cincinnati, and the second trip to the playoffs for Georgia.

This is the fifth time Alabama has been the No. 1 seed in the Playoffs.

There was no watch party in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama football program, but Saban will speak to the media later Sunday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

Final CFP Rankings

1. Alabama (12-1)

2. Michigan (12-1)

3. Georgia (12-1)

4. Cincinnati (13-0)

5. Notre Dame (11-1)

6. Ohio State (10-2)