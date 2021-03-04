Alabama’s Jasmine Walker a Top Five Finalist for the Katrina McClain Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Jasmine Walker is one of five finalists from across the nation in contention for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award, which was announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday. The award, named after two-time All-American and 1989 National Player of the Year Katrina McClain, recognizes the top power forward in NCAA Division I women's basketball.

Jasmine Walker

· Walker became the first Alabama player to earn a spot on the All-SEC First Team since Tierney Jenkins in 2011 and 18th selection overall for the Tide.

· She continues to have one of the most productive seasons in Alabama women’s basketball history, averaging a near double-double at 20.0 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

· Walker is the only player in the SEC to rank top five in points and rebounds this season.

· She set the Alabama single-game scoring record, dropping 41 points in the road win at Auburn on Feb. 14.

· Walker has 12 double-doubles this season and 22 for her career.

· She is one of the best three-point shooters not only in the league, but also in the nation, ranking top 12 in makes, attempts and makes per game.

· Walker has quickly climbed the Alabama record book in all three-point shooting categories, ranking top 10 across the board.

· She has scored in double figures in every game this season.

The five finalists will be presented to Ms. McClain-Pittman and the Hall of Fame's selection committee this month. The Selection Committee for the Katrina McClain Award is composed of top women's college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2021 Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the selection committee. Naismith Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, March 5 on hoophallawards.com.

The winner of the 2021 Katrina McClain Power Forward Award will be presented April 9, 2021.