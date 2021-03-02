Alabama’s Jasmine Walker and Jordan Lewis Earn All-SEC Honors

Duo becomes first Tide teammates to be named First and Second Team All-SEC since 1998

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Jasmine Walker and Jordan Lewis earned All-Southeastern Conference honors from the league coaches, which was announced on Tuesday. With Walker’s selection to the first team and Lewis’ to the second team, they become the first Alabama duo to be recognized on the All-SEC teams since the Crimson Tide had three honorees in 1998.

Jasmine Walker

First Team All-SEC

· Walker is the first Alabama player to earn a spot on the All-SEC First Team since Tierney Jenkins in 2011 and 18th selection overall for the Tide.

· Walker earned second team honors a year ago and was a 2020-21 preseason second team pick.

· She continues to have one of the most productive seasons in Alabama women’s basketball history, averaging a near double-double at 20.0 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

· Walker is the only player in the SEC to rank top five in points and rebounds this season.

· She set the Alabama single-game scoring record, dropping 41 points in the road win at Auburn on Feb. 14.

· Walker has 12 double-doubles this season and 22 for her career.

· She is one of the best three-point shooters not only in the league, but also in the nation, ranking top 12 in makes, attempts and makes per game.

· Walker has quickly climbed the Alabama record book in all three-point shooting categories, ranking top 10 across the board.

· She has scored in double figures in every game this season.

· Walker is a finalist for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award and was named to the 2021 Naismith Trophy Women’s Midseason Team.

Jordan Lewis

Second Team All-SEC

· Lewis is the fifth player in program history to earn SEC All-Freshman Team honors (2017) and later be selected to an All-SEC Team, joining the likes of Niesa Johnson, Yolanda Watkins, Dominique Canty and Jenkins.

· She has started a program-record 126 games, every single one since she arrived on campus in 2016, at point guard for the Tide.

· Lewis ranks No. 8 in program history in scoring (1,500 points) and is No. 5 in career assists (493).

· She has scored double digits in 18 games this season, going for 20 or more seven times, all of which have come against SEC opponents.

· Recorded the first double-double of her career in 2021 with 17 points and 11 rebounds against Ole Miss.

· Lewis is one of the best at getting to the free throw line, ranking second in the SEC in makes and third in attempts.

· Her 13 made free throws rank as the third-most scored in a single game in program history.

· Set career highs this season in points and rebounds, both of which were set against conference competition.

· She is among the SEC’s active career leaders in nearly every category including points, rebounds, assists and steals.

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard was named Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. She was named Freshman of the Year in 2019.

Ole Miss' Madison Scott was named Freshmen of the Year.

Georgia's Que Morrison, and Aliyah Boston from South Carolina were named Co-Defensive Players of the Year.

The 6th Woman of the Year award went to Texas A&M's Destiny Pitts while Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors went to her Aggie teammate Ciera Johnson.

Georgia's Joni Taylor was named Coach of the Year. This is Taylor's first SEC Coach of the Year honor.

First Team All-SEC

Jasmine Walker, Alabama

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

N'dea Jones, Texas A&M

Second Team All-SEC

Jordan Lewis, Alabama

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Destiny Slocum, Arkansas

Lavender Briggs, Florida

Jenna Staiti, Georgia

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri

Rae Burrell, Tennessee

Aaliyah Wilson, Texas A&M

All-Freshman

Romi Levy, Auburn

Jordyn Merritt, Florida

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Georgia

Snudda Collins, Ole Miss

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Madison Hayes, Mississippi State

Mama Dembele, Missouri

Marta Suárez, Tennessee

All-Defensive

Que Morrison, Georgia

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Chasity Patterson, Kentucky

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Player of the Year - Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year - Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Co-Defensive Players of the Year - Que Morrison, Georgia & Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

6th Woman of the Year - Destiny Pitts, Texas A&M

Scholar-Athlete of the Year - Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year - Joni Taylor, Georgia