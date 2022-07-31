Skip to main content

Alabama’s Kensey McMahon Closes USA Swimming National Championships with Another Bronze Medal

The Crimson Tide distance ace, who started her summer competing with Team USA at the World Open Water Championships, made her third trip to the podium on the last day of the National Championships

IRVINE, Calif – Alabama distance ace Kensey McMahon came away with her third medal in as many swims at the USA Swimming National Championships in Irvine, Calif., with a bronze in the 1,500-meter freestyle.

McMahon clocked a 16:16.22 to take third place overall and second among Americans. Her time also put her 10 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Earlier in the week, McMahon took third in both the 400-meter and 800-meter freestyle. With her 1,500-meter finish, McMahon is the only swimmer at the National Championships to finish on the podium in all three distance events.

It was the end of a strong summer for the All-American, during which McMahon earned a place on the United States Open Water National Team and competed at the World Open Water Championships.

In addition to McMahon’s trio of bronze medals, Olympic and World Championship medalist Rhyan White won the 2022 National Championship in the 100-meter backstroke and silver in the 200-meter backstroke, giving the Crimson Tide five medals on the week.

In other Crimson Tide action on the championships’ final day, Cora Dupre grabbed a spot in the B final of the 50-meter freestyle, where she finished seventh with a time of 25.50.

