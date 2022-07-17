Alabama's Latest Roster Update Includes New Numbers, Omission of DL

Alabama’s fall camp will begin next month, but the Crimson Tide took one of the first steps toward the beginning of the season over the weekend as it updated its online roster.

The new roster features numbers for all five of Alabama’s offseason transfer additions as well as each member of this year’s signing class. It also includes a notable omission as redshirt junior defensive Braylen Ingraham is no longer listed as part of the team. Ingraham did not see any action last season but played in a pair of games in both 2020 and 2019.

The latest roster update also featured a few number changes among returning players.

Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs will wear No. 1 after donning No. 13 for the Crimson Tide this spring. Junior running backs Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams both changed to single-digit numbers as McLellan will switch to No. 2 while Williams will wear No. 5. Freshmen receivers Aaron Anderson and Kendrick Law will also be changing from their spring numbers as Anderson will wear No. 13 and Law will wear No. 19. Redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Milroe will now wear No. 4 after wearing No. 2 last season.

On the defensive side of the ball redshirt freshman defensive back Terrion Arnold will switch to No. 3 from No. 12 while sophomore defensive back DeVonta Smith will change to No. 8 from No. 27.

Alabama incoming transfers

1 — Jahmyr Gibbs | RB | 5-11, 200 | Jr.

3 — Jermaine Burton | WR | 6-0, 200 | Jr.

7 — Eli Ricks | DB | 6-2, 190 | Jr.

8 — Tyler Harrell | WR | 6-0, 194 | R-Jr.

54 — Tyler Steen | OL | 6-5, 315 | R-Sr.

Alabama 2022 signees

12 — Antonio Kite | DB | 6-1, 180 | Fr.

13 — Aaron Anderson | WR | 5-9, 184 | Fr.

15 — Ty Simpson | QB | 6-2, 198 | Fr.

17 — Isaiah Bond | WR | 5-11, 175 | Fr.

18 — Shazz Preston | WR | 6-0, 190 | Fr.

19 — Kendrick Law | WR | 5-11, 193 | Fr.

20 — Earl Little II | DB | 6-1, 180 | Fr.

21 — Jake Pope | DB | 6-1, 190 | Fr.

22 — Tre’Quon Fagans | DB | 6-2, 185 | Fr.

24 — Emmanuel Henderson | RB | 6-1, 185 | Fr.

26 — Jamarion Miller | RB | 5-10, 201 | Fr.

30 — Jihaad Campbell | LB | 6-3, 225 | Fr.

35 — Jeremiah Alexander | LB | 6-2, 258 | Fr.

43 — Shawn Murphy | LB | 6-2, 224 | Fr.

52 — Tyler Booker | OL | 6-5, 332 | Fr.

57 — Elijah Pritchett | OL | 6-6, 300, Fr.

80 — Kobe Prentice | WR | 5-10, 171 | Fr.

84 — Amari Niblack | TE | 6-4, 225 | Fr.

85 — Elijah Brown | TE | 6-5, 238 | Fr.

87 — Danny Lewis Jr. | TE | 6-5, 255 | Fr.

88 — Miles Kitselman | TE | 6-5, 250 | So.

91 — Jaheim Oatis | DL | 6-5, 370 | Fr.

97 — Khurtiss Perry | DL | 6-2, 264 | Fr.

99. Isaiah Hastings | DL | 6-4, 290| Fr.