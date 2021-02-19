Alabama’s Nate Oats Named to Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List

Oats is one of 15 from across the nation, only SEC head coach, named to list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama men's basketball head coach has been named to the late season watch list for the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Friday. Oats is one of 15 coaches from across the nation, and the only head coach in the Southeastern Conference, who was honored with the recognition.

