Alabama’s Nate Oats Named to Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List

Oats is one of 15 from across the nation, only SEC head coach, named to list
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama men's basketball head coach has been named to the late season watch list for the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Friday. Oats is one of 15 coaches from across the nation, and the only head coach in the Southeastern Conference, who was honored with the recognition.

  • Has guided Alabama to a 17-5 overall record and a 12-1 mark in Southeastern Conference play in his second season at The Capstone
  • The Tide is just two wins away from clinching the program's first regular season title in 19 years since earning the 2002 regular season crown
  • Alabama currently ranked No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, which is its highest ranking in the AP Poll since the 2006-07 campaign
  • It is also the first time UA has been ranked in the AP Top 10 in mid-February since 2002
  • Projected as a No. 2 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, which would match the highest seed in program history
  • Alabama's 10-game winning streak earlier in the year was the longest 25 years dating back to the 1996-97 campaign
  • He has a record of 33-20 (.623) across his two years at the Capstone and a 20-11 (.645) mark against SEC competition.

