Alabama softball redshirt-freshman pitcher Alex Salter is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of March 28-April 3, 2022.

On Tuesday, Salter started in the circle for the Crimson Tide against Alabama State. In five innings pitched, Salter gave up no hits, no runs, walked one batter and struck out three en route to a five-inning no-hitter.

"Honestly, I didn't even know until they said something after the game before we cheered ALABAMA," Salter said after the game. "It's crazy. I'm speechless honestly. Just to be part of Alabama softball and being under the pitching staff is pretty incredible."

The win improved Salter's record to 4-0 on the season.