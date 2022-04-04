Skip to main content

Alex Salter is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Salter posted a five-inning no-hitter for Alabama softball against Alabama State last Tuesday.

Alabama softball redshirt-freshman pitcher Alex Salter is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of March 28-April 3, 2022.

On Tuesday, Salter started in the circle for the Crimson Tide against Alabama State. In five innings pitched, Salter gave up no hits, no runs, walked one batter and struck out three en route to a five-inning no-hitter.

"Honestly, I didn't even know until they said something after the game before we cheered ALABAMA," Salter said after the game. "It's crazy. I'm speechless honestly. Just to be part of Alabama softball and being under the pitching staff is pretty incredible."

The win improved Salter's record to 4-0 on the season.

Alex Salter after no-hitter

Also considered:

1. Shallon Olsen (senior, gymnastics)

  • Recorded a pair of 9.950s on the vault and balance beam in Thursday's NCAA Seattle Regional Championships Semifinal
  • Posted a pair of 9.925s on the beam and the floor in the regional finals on Saturday

2. Hunter Hoopes (senior relief pitcher, baseball)

  • In Tuesday's game against South Alabama, Hoopes pitched 3.0 innings and gave up just one hit, no runs, walked one batter and struck out three
  • In Friday's game against Texas A&M, pitched 2.0 innings and gave up no hits while walking one and striking out three

3. Tommy Seidl (senior outfielder, baseball)

  • In Saturday's 10-9 win, Seidl hit 1-for-4, was walked one and recorded two crucial runs for the Crimson Tide
  • In Sunday's 8-4 victory, Seidl was 0-for-3 with two walks, but totaled three runs and a stolen base to give Alabama some breathing room in the win
Alabama right fielder Tommy Seidl

Weekly Winners of the 2021/2022 Athletics Year:

August 9-15, 2021: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young

November 29-December 5: Bryce Young

December 6-12: Juwan Gary

3102022 Juwan Gary goes up for a dunk_AlabamavsVanderbilt_JT002690

December 13-19: Keon Ellis

December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford

December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.

January 3-9: Jahvon Quinerly

January 10-16: Rhyan White

January 17-23: Jaden Shackelford

January 24-30: Jaden Shackelford

January 31-February 6: Luisa Blanco

February 7-13: Megan Bloodworth

February 14-20: Rhyan White

February 21-27: Montana Fouts

February 28-March 6: Luisa Blanco

March 7-13: Bobby Colantonio Jr.

March 14-20: Zane Denton

March 21-27: Montana Fouts

March 28-April 3: Alex Salter

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 7.53.10 AM
