Alex Salter is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Alabama softball redshirt-freshman pitcher Alex Salter is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of March 28-April 3, 2022.
On Tuesday, Salter started in the circle for the Crimson Tide against Alabama State. In five innings pitched, Salter gave up no hits, no runs, walked one batter and struck out three en route to a five-inning no-hitter.
"Honestly, I didn't even know until they said something after the game before we cheered ALABAMA," Salter said after the game. "It's crazy. I'm speechless honestly. Just to be part of Alabama softball and being under the pitching staff is pretty incredible."
The win improved Salter's record to 4-0 on the season.
Also considered:
1. Shallon Olsen (senior, gymnastics)
- Recorded a pair of 9.950s on the vault and balance beam in Thursday's NCAA Seattle Regional Championships Semifinal
- Posted a pair of 9.925s on the beam and the floor in the regional finals on Saturday
2. Hunter Hoopes (senior relief pitcher, baseball)
- In Tuesday's game against South Alabama, Hoopes pitched 3.0 innings and gave up just one hit, no runs, walked one batter and struck out three
- In Friday's game against Texas A&M, pitched 2.0 innings and gave up no hits while walking one and striking out three
3. Tommy Seidl (senior outfielder, baseball)
- In Saturday's 10-9 win, Seidl hit 1-for-4, was walked one and recorded two crucial runs for the Crimson Tide
- In Sunday's 8-4 victory, Seidl was 0-for-3 with two walks, but totaled three runs and a stolen base to give Alabama some breathing room in the win
