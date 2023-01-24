Skip to main content

All Things Bama Podcast: CoMo is NoMo

The BamaCentral writers, discuss Alabama's road win over Missouri and the new AP Top 25 rankings.
Welcome back to the All Things Bama Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral Network!

On this week’s episode, Mason, Katie, Joey and Austin discuss Alabama’s road win over Missouri. Then, the crew debate on the Tide’s AP Poll ranking, and the upcoming SEC/Big 12 Challenge with Oklahoma.

Use the player below to listen to the episode, or click the link to head on over to view the episode on Spotify.

The Cast:

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Austin Hannon: Austin Hannon is the newest staff writer on the BamaCentral team, joining in December 2022. He graduated from The University of Alabama with a degree in sports media and brings a ton of journalism experience. Hannon is the former sports editor of The Crimson White, the University's school newspaper. He has covered Alabama football, men's basketball, baseball, women's basketball and women's soccer in his 3+ years of experience on the Crimson Tide beat.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

