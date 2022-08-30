Skip to main content

All Things Bama Podcast: Reboot and Previewing Utah State

After a long hiatus, the podcast discussing all things Crimson Tide sports is back on the airwaves.
Welcome to the official reboot of the All Things Bama Podcast! We are glad to bring you coverage on the latest about Alabama Athletics.

The podcast will air weekly, with hosts Mason Smith and Joe Schatz along with a rotation of the BamaCentral writers. There will also be interviews with coaches from various Crimson Tide Sports. You can click the link or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

On this episode, host Mason Smith is joined by Joey Blackwell and Joe Schatz to discuss the depth chart heading into the season opener, as well as our thoughts on the Utah State Aggies and Week 1 matchups around the SEC.

Where to Listen:

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, Google and wherever you get your podcasts! Coming soon to Amazon.

The Cast:

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Joe Schatz: Joe Schatz is currently a junior at the University of Alabama. He also serves as an intern with BamaCentral.

