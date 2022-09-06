Skip to main content

All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Texas, Viewing Alabama Soccer and Reviewing Utah State

Crimson Tide football has its first real test, while soccer has a strong start to the season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Welcome to the official reboot of the All Things Bama Podcast! We are glad to bring you coverage on the latest about Alabama Athletics.

The podcast airs weekly, with hosts Mason Smith and Joe Schatz along with a rotation of the BamaCentral writers as well as interviews with coaches and figures from various Crimson Tide Sports.

On this episode, host Mason Smith is joined by Joey Blackwell and Joe Schatz to discuss the Tide's upcoming game against Texas, talk about the recent success of Alabama soccer and seeing how other fall sports will kickoff their seasons.

Follow the link below for the latest episode:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, Google and wherever you get your podcasts! Coming soon to Amazon.

The Cast:

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Joe Schatz: Joe Schatz is currently a junior at the University of Alabama. He also serves as an intern with BamaCentral.

Davin Cosby on his official visit.
Recruiting

Top Alabama Basketball Target Davin Cosby Talks Tuscaloosa Visit

By Blake Byler
Riley Parker and Alabama soccer vs. BYU
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By Joe Schatz
Traeshon Holden
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Texas Week

By Joey Blackwell
Texas Longhorns former coach Darrell Royal at the 2006 Rose Bowl Media Day at the Home Depot Center.
History

Steve Sarkisian in Spotlight, But Darrell Royal Also Had Huge Impact on Alabama

By Christopher Walsh
Traeshon Holden
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Is Traeshon Holden Poised for a Breakout Season?

By Clay Miller
Alabama soccer player Riley Mattingly
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Duo Earns SEC Weekly Honors

By University of Alabama sports information
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama practice, August 29, 2022
All Things Bama

How Alabama is Planning for the Heat in Texas

By Mason Smith
Utah State Aggies offensive lineman Alfred Edwards (72) blocks against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Why Alabama's Pass Rush Didn't Record a Sack Against Utah State

By Katie Windham