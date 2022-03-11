Bobby Colantonio Jr. will help lead Alabama at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships, the latest with Calvin Ridley and Herb Jones, and Nick Saban isn't the only coach using the transfer portal to help aid a title run.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was impossible not to notice the hat.

Athletes and coaches will often wear them while being interviewed on the Alabama campus, but only sometimes during press conferences, and rarely will it be a cowboy hat.

To the surprise of everyone, including his coaches, Bobby Colantonio Jr. wore it to complement his all-black suit this week.

Hey, when you're finally getting a real shot at a national title, you might as well do it with some style.

This weekend, Colantonio will be one of 11 Crimson Tide athletes who will compete in the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex just up the road.

The Alabama junior is seeded second in the weight throw following the Southeastern Conference Championships, where he won with a toss of 23.70 meters.

With that alone, Colantonio may be the best story among all Alabama athletes. Five-and-a-half years ago, just after arriving at the age of 18, he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, and subsequently told that he had about a 20 percent chance to live.

"The biggest difference this year, I guess, is staying healthy through it all," Colantonio said. "We made a lot of adjustments and laid out a plan this year, and stuck through it. We just did a really good job of working together and making sure that the stuff we laid out we stuck through it — wholeheartedly doing it."

Two years ago, after getting a glimpse of this kind of success, he and everyone else in the sport had the rug pulled out from under them when the indoors championships were canceled at the last moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"That was one of the hardest days I've ever coached," Alabama head coach Dan Waters said about telling the team on the eve of the competition in Albuquerque, N.M.

Colantonio had also fouled out of the SEC meet, leaving a bad taste in his mouth that he could no longer do anything about. He had especially wanted to have a strong showing to highlight his comeback season.

"It was hard," he said. "It was very, very hard."

In 2021, he was hampered by an injury but still managed to finish fifth in the weight throw at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships at Arkansas. But completing for the title wasn't realistic.

Until now.

Back in January, Colantonio opened the indoor season with a 24.15-meter effort in the weight throw at the Blazer Invitational, which not only smashed the school record he set in 2020, but was the eight best throw in NCAA history.

That's the mark he's aiming to top this week.

It doesn't hurt that the man in black will be completing where he holds the site record.

"Bobby's a champion in every respect," Crimson Tide assistant coach Derek Yush said. "He's overcome a lot a of odds. He gives himself to our program every day. There's plenty of people who work hard, I don't know if there's anyone who works harder. I know there's no one who studies their craft more than Bobby Colantonio.

"He lives and breathes the hammer throw and the weight throw. He lives and breathes Alabama track and field."

Home-Track Advantage

It may not be as obvious as with other sports, but there is such a thing as home-field advantage in track, especially when it comes to the logistics involved.

For example, instead of having to travel to someplace like Oregon, the frequent site of the NCAA outdoors championships at the end of the semester, the Crimson Tide only had to drive an hour up 20/59.

"We kind of know how the track runs, we know how the warmup works and we know what the ring feels like and what the runways are all about," Waters said. "I think it gives us a slight advantage.

"There is a true home field advantage in every sport, including track and field, so we feel like it does set us up well in terms of comfortability and feeling like we know what's going on, competing on the big stage in our backyard. We’re going to have a lot of friends and family in the stands and that will make our people feel relaxed and good.”

To try and take advantage of the location, Alabama scheduled some practices at the facility, plus this will be the Crimson Tide's fourth time competing there this season.

"It's almost like a second home for us," Yush said. "There's a ton of familiarity."

"It helps us significantly.

Fallout from Calvin Ridley Suspension

A number of former Crimson Tide teammates were quick to offer support on social media after wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season for gambling on NFL games — which included making bets on the Atlanta Falcons while he was away from the team for personal reasons.

Although it's easy to say the punishment doesn't fit the crime, especially since he only wagered $1,500, this is one area that pro sports simply can't mess around with because its directly tied to credibility.

Yes, there's a double standard when the NFL and other pro leagues are closely tied to gambling and betting websites. However, the rules are clear and absolute in this case, and have been agreed to by the players' union.

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL's success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the league's announcement. "This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.”

That's the explanation, leaving Ridley hoping for some leniency down the line if he could avoid any more major miscues. Not only is it lousy for Ridley to miss at least season at what should be the prime of his career (he's already 27), but the wide receiver was reportedly on the verge of being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles to play alongside former teammates Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith.

Naturally, betting sites immediately placed odds on who will be the next person the NFL punishes for gambling.

SportsBetting.ag made Antonio Brown the obvious favorite, followed by Odell Beckham Jr. and Deshaun Watson. Also among the top 20 names were Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft, Dan Snyder and Jerry Jones and Jim Irsay are other owners on the list.

Key Additions Fuel Hot Start

Nick Saban isn't the only one at Alabama using the transfer portal to help promote a potential title run. Like the football coach, softball's Patrick Murphy used it to plug a couple of key gaps in his lineup.

Softball catcher Ally Shipman, who arrived via Tennessee, is batting .434 and already has hit four home runs.

Infielder Ashley Prange from Ohio State is batting .340.

"I think with the two transfers, it's been a rebirth sort of thing," Murphy said. "They're excited, they're having fun again, with the atmosphere, teammates, the whole thing. Really, they're having a ball. There's no other way to put it.

"There's no pressure. They call it flow, when a kid is in a zone. And they've been in it since they started. Both of them."

Alabama's six true freshmen have also made significant contributions to the 20-0 start, including outfielder Dallis Goodnight. She's batting a team-best .481 and tops the Crimson Tide Tide in runs scored with 24.

"She's using all three tools," Murphy said. "She can hit away, drag bunt, or she can slap. She's truly a triple threat because she can hit it out."

How Good is Herb Jones?

The talk in New Orleans has changed regarding former Crimson Tide player Herb Jones, who is quickly gaining respect around the NBA.

Reserve center Willy Hernangomez has even launched a "Herb for ROY" campaign.

“You guys can help, because I think Herb should be in the conversation for Rookie of the Year,” Hernangomez told local reporters. “It’s not only about points. It’s everything else he does.”

Jones won't be in the running for the award because he's averaging under 10 points per game (9.5). However, he's beginning to draw some serious consideration for the NBA All-Defensive Team.

As of Thursday evening, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward was 10th in the league in steals, and 39th in blocks.

Andrew Lopez, an NBA reporter for ESPN who is based out of New Orleans, has recently pointed out that the entire list of NBA players with 80-plus steals and 50-plus blocks this season is Robert Covington and Jones.



He also noted that according to Second Spectrum tracking data the Jazz recently shot 0-for-10 with Jones as the closest defender. Donovan Mitchell was 0-for-6 on March 4, a 124-90 victory for the host Pelicans.

Jones had a similar shutout Oct. 25, when the Timberwolves went 0-for-13. Consequently, he's the only player in the NBA this season with multiple games of holding a team to 0-for-10 or more as the closest defender.

“It was phenomenal,” Pelicans guard CJ McCollum said via the Pelicans' website. “He gave (Utah) fits, not just on the ball, but off the ball, rotating, being in the gaps, getting steals, deflections. He’s a special player. Obviously he’s very young, but the sky’s the limit for his talent.”

Jones, a second-round draft pick, is still only 23, yet brings a veteran approach to every game. His teammates love it and he figures to only get batter.

“Herb has earned that. He’s earned their respect,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of the praise. “The way he carries himself, all of our guys respect what he does. He’s just continuing to solidify who he is as a basketball player. The sky’s the limit for him.”

Tide-bits

Following numerous NFL moves this week, Even Neal is no longer the odds-on-favorite to be the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Per BetOnline, the money is now on Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchison (-190), followed by North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu (+325). Neal is third at (+350), and there's a significant drop-off to anyone else (Kayvon Thibodeaux).

Alabama team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain told The Athletic’s Jeff Howe and former Crimson Tide wide receivers John Metchie III and Jameson Williams are both rehabbing well so far. “I don’t expect either Jameson or John Metchie to have trouble with their knees. Once they recover and get past (the injury) to get back on the field, I don’t expect it to affect their career.”

This will be the NCAA Indoor Championships debut for Mercy Chelangat, who qualified for the 2020 meet and focused on the cross country championships in 2021 after it was moved to the spring (she won). Chelangat will compete in the 3,000 meters and 5,000 meters, and holds the school record in both events. "You have to be [more] tactical," in the indoor race, Chelangat said.

If you're looking for a surprise finish from Alabama at the NCAA Indoor Championships keep an eye out for Emmanuel Ineh, who will compete in both the long and triple jumps and may have worked through some recent technique issues. He's posted leaps of 7.87 meters in the long jump and 16.24 meters in the triple jump this season, ranking him third and seventh, respectively, all-time at Alabama.

Candy Digital is rolling out the initial "Candy Sweet Futures Basketball" NFT collection, which will include Alabama freshman guard JD Davison on March 14. An NFT is an on-fungible token, a non-interchangeable unit of data (photos, videos, and audio) stored on a blockchain, a form of digital ledger, that can be sold and traded. The NIL auctions are held on Bitski.

