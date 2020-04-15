Bama Central
An Online Postcard from Tuscaloosa: Here is what you are Missing

Allie Wright

Lake Lurleen State Park is one of the "hidden gems" of Tuscaloosa. While the park is utilized on a consistent basis for the locals, the college students tend to be unaware of the area. It is about a 20 minute drive from campus, but man is it worth it. 

The park contains 23 miles of trails, all with scenic views. If hiking is not your thing, it also offers fishing, paddle boats, swimming and a beach area. Lake Lurleen is also a popular spot for camping, as it has 35 sights for RV and multiple campgrounds. 

For anyone just wanting to get away from campus for a minute, Lake Lurleen is one of the best spots Tuscaloosa offers. 

