Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Anfernee Jennings Will Play in the Senior Bowl

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral
Christopher Walsh

University of Alabama senior linebacker Anfernee Jennings has agreed to play in the Senior Bowl. 

Named a team co-captain on Sunday night, the Senior Bowl announced his addition to the roster on Monday. 

Jennings has been credited with 73 tackles this season, which ranks third on the team, and his 7.5 sacks both leads the Crimson Tide and his tied for fourth in the Southeastern Conference. 

He's also been in on eight quarterback pressures, five pass breakups and one forced fumble and made an interception.

Jennings was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award and was named one of the Alabama coaching staff’s defensive players of the week nine times, against Duke, New Mexico State, South Carolina, Southern Miss, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, LSU and Mississippi State.

Jennings is the third Alabama player to accept an invitation, joining defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and safety Jared Mayden. 

The Senior Bowl will be played Jan. 25.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Documentary Includes Moment Nick Saban Voices Displeasure With Some Former Assistant Coaches

Christopher Walsh
0

Nick Saban doesn't like how some of his former assistant coaches tried to raid the Crimson Tide

Alabama Tops All Teams With All-SEC Selections by the Associated Press

Christopher Walsh
0

Crimson Tide has five first-team picks, 11 overall for All-SEC honors

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 5

Joey Blackwell
0

Check out how the top teams in the SEC stack up after the first complete week of December comes to a close

2020 Tide football team may be deeper than expected

Cary L. Clark
0

More juniors are considering returning than first expected

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 9. 2019

Christopher Walsh
0

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Despite Rankings, Citrus Bowl to Feature Powerhouses Alabama, Michigan

Christopher Walsh
0

Crimson Tide set to square off with the Wolverines on Jan. 1

Alabama's 2019 Team Captains, MVP named

UA_Athletics
0

Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney, DeVonta Smith and Tua Tagovailoa named permanent captains for 2019 at annual team banquet

Jasmine Walker’s Double-Double Propels Alabama Past Colgate, 72-52

UA_Athletics
0

Junior Jasmine Walker posted her first double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Crimson Tide

This Week with the Crimson Tide, Dec. 9-15

Christopher Walsh
0

It may be finals week on the Tuscaloosa campus, but that doesn't mean there isn't a lot going on

Selection Sunday: Polls, Ranking and Bowl Pairings

Christopher Walsh
0

Everything from the College Football Playoff to the full bowl schedule on a very busy Sunday