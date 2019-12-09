Anfernee Jennings Will Play in the Senior Bowl

University of Alabama senior linebacker Anfernee Jennings has agreed to play in the Senior Bowl.

Named a team co-captain on Sunday night, the Senior Bowl announced his addition to the roster on Monday.

Jennings has been credited with 73 tackles this season, which ranks third on the team, and his 7.5 sacks both leads the Crimson Tide and his tied for fourth in the Southeastern Conference.

He's also been in on eight quarterback pressures, five pass breakups and one forced fumble and made an interception.

Jennings was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award and was named one of the Alabama coaching staff’s defensive players of the week nine times, against Duke, New Mexico State, South Carolina, Southern Miss, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, LSU and Mississippi State.

Jennings is the third Alabama player to accept an invitation, joining defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and safety Jared Mayden.

The Senior Bowl will be played Jan. 25.