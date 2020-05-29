Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Antoine Pettway Addresses Current Situation in Minnesota

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men’s basketball assistant coach Antoine Pettway talked briefly about the ongoing events in the state of Minnesota during a livestream on the program’s Instagram page on Friday afternoon.

The situation arose when a video was released of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin stepping on the neck of a man in custody identified as George Floyd, an unarmed black man. The use of force by the officer resulted in the death of Floyd, which has caused protests and riots in the ensuing days.

The released video is graphic in nature and will not be shared here, but can easily be accessed on the internet.

Just moments before Pettway’s Instagram livestream it was announced that Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

While Pettway did not comment on the arrest, he did comment on the overall situation in Minneapolis.

“With everything going on out there man make sure we treating each other like we want to be treated,” Pettway said. “Just do the right thing, man.”

From left: Bryan Hodgson, Cameron Luke Ratliff, Antoine Pettway
Alabama Athletics

Pettway also revealed that on Thursday during a Zoom meeting with the players, the coaches hosted two local police officers and held an informative session.

“Yesterday we had a Zoom with our players,” Pettway said. “We wanted to emphasize to them that these instances — you just gotta be aware of ‘em. But you also can’t judge every COP by a couple of COP’s actions or whatnot.”

“We actually had a chance to put a couple of COPs on. Officers Sebo Sanders from the Tuscaloosa Police Department and officer Bostic from UAPD on with our guys man and just talk to ‘em. You know, just maintain that good relationship and basically just talk to our guys about it you know because this is something — it’s a reality for the guys that we coach or whatnot.”

The majority of the Crimson Tide student-athletes on the men’s basketball program are African-American, composing 14 of the 17 players of the 2019-2020 roster. While the situation in Minnesota is troubling, it is good to see that coach Nate Oats along with Pettway and the other assistant coaches are reaching out to their players and openly addressing the situation.

Regarding how the situation can be resolved, Pettway didn’t offer any solid answers. However, he did offer some advice to fans during this difficult time.

“Just pray for each other and just do the right thing,” Pettway said. “Treat everybody like you want to be treated. I think that’ll take care of a lot of things in this world.”

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

It's good to see Alabama basketball conducting sessions like that to help their athletes.

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Corner: Three 2021 Defensive End Prospects to Watch

Our video this week takes a look at three defensive ends who could end up playing on Saturdays for the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

For Alabama Thrower, 'BC' Doesn’t Simply Represent His Initials, But Also 'Beat Cancer'

After being told he only had a 20 percent of living, Crimson Tide track and field athlete Bobby Colantonio Jr. not only beat the odds but came back to set a school record and restart his Olympic dream

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes: 'Emu'-nization

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

CrimsonTikes

All Things Bama Podcast: Breakdown of Ian Jackson's Commitment, Nugget on Miller Moss, And More

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The 1934 National Champions

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Frank Thomas' turn in 1934 at winning the national championship

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Namath Eyes The Super Bowl vs. That Championship Season

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list. Vote between Joe Namath and Gene Stallings covers.

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Jeremy Pruitt Recalls Recruiting Mishap From Time at Alabama Under Nick Saban

The now-Tennessee coach shared a funny story from his time at the Capstone and Saban gave his thoughts on his current team, the pandemic, and more during the 26th annual L'Arche Mobile Football Preview

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Just A Minute: For College Football To Play In The Fall Nearly Everything Has to Go Right

College athletes are being asked to forego the one thing their pro counterparts are demanding, regular testing for the coronavirus

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Sweet Win Alabama (Colin Peek) vs. Lee Roy Jordan

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

2021 Four-Star LB Ian Jackson Bringing Toughness, Competitive Fire to Alabama

Bama Central caught up with Jackson's high school coach, Caleb Ross, to discuss what the Prattville product is bringing with him to Tuscaloosa

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell