Apparently, Texas REALLY Wanted Steve Sarkisian

Texas more than pulled out its checkbook to land not only Steve Sarkisian, but a trio of coordinators who will make more than $1 million each season

So how badly did Texas want to hire Steve Sarkisian?

According to the information posted late Friday for the upcoming Texas System Board of Regents meeting (set for next week), it was more than willing to pay and provide some nice perks to lure him away from Alabama.

Hook'em.com reported that the board is set to approve Sarkisian’s six-year guaranteed contract worth approximately $34.2 million, which is longer than his predecessors.

Sarkisian’s annual salary starts at $5.2 million for the 2021 season and escalates by $200,000 each year until it tops out at $6.2 million in 2026.

Sarkisian’s deal includes a “special one-time payment” of $1.2 million as a stay bonus on Dec. 31, 2024, which is something similar to what Tom Herman had.

It also includes the use of two courtesy cars, a club membership, private airplane use and a suite on game days.

The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator will also receive $250,000 in relocation and temporary housing allowances.

As part of the performance bonuses, Sarkisian can receive a maximum of $675,000, including $100,000 for winning national coach of the year honors and $50,000 for being named Big 12 coach of the year.

Last year, Alabama gave Sarkisian a new deal, bumping his salary up from $1.65 million to $2.5 million after being targeted by Colorado in its coaching search.

Sarkisian had previously been the head coach at Washington and Southern California. His initial deal with the Huskies paid him $1.75 million in 2009, with a salary increasing to $2.3 million by 2013.

His contract with USC is not public record, as private schools are not subject to public records requests, but according to tax records filed as part of a lawsuit Sarkisian made almost $7 million in 2014 and 2015,

The Longhorns also will have offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators making at least $1 million annually.

Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski is getting a three-year deal worth $1.7 million annually, while offensive coordinator Kyle Flood will receive a three-year contract that at $1.1 million in 2021, then goes to $1.175 million in 2022 and $1.25 million in 2023.

Former Alabama special teams and tight ends coach Jeff Banks received a three-year deal worth $1 million, which goes up to $50,000 the next two years for $1.1 million in 2023.

Banks was paid $750,000 annually with the Crimson Tide. He's believed that deal makes him the nation's first seven-figure special teams coach.

Defensive line coach Bo Davis, another former Nick Saban assistant, is getting a three-year deal at $875,000 and moves up $25,000 in 2022 and 2023.

No contract information was posted for quarterbacks coach A.J. Milwee.

All of the UT assistants can receive up to 19 percent of their annual salary in team performance bonuses.



Texas paid Herman a $15 million buyout, with an additional $9 million to his assistants, after firing the coach on Jan 2.

Herman's initial deal with Texas was five years for $29,750,000, guaranteeing him $5.25 million his first season in 2017. Texas also paid Herman’s $2.5 million buyout fee from his Houston contract.

In 2014, Texas hired Charlie Strong to replace Mack Brown, giving him a five-year contract worth $5 million annually.