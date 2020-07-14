ASHOF to Hold Virtual Induction Ceremony

Birmingham, Ala. — The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday afternoon that its 52nd Annual Induction Ceremony will take place on Aug. 1 via a virtual format due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“While we are very disappointed that we are not able to honor the Class of 2020 at a banquet, we are very thankful technology will allow us to still induct these sports heroes in a way that is safe for everyone,” said AHSOF executive director Scott Myers.

The organization also announced that it has signed an agreement with WOTM TV to broadcast the ceremony throughout the state of Alabama for those interested in watching the ceremony. The ceremony will also be available for streaming on ashof.org and wotm.tv.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

You can view the full statement released by the ASHOF below: