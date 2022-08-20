Assessing Alabama Football's Injuries Following Second Scrimmage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide had an "improved" overall performance in the second scrimmage from the first, according to Nick Saban. Outside of the performance, several players have been dealing with injuries, some that kept them out of Saturday's scrimmage.

Cornerback Eli Ricks, who Saban previously said has been dealing with a back issue, did dress out and warm up, but did not participate in the scrimmage.

"We held him out because he really hadn't practiced," Saban said. "But I think he'll be ready to go on Tuesday."

Ricks is competing with Khyree Jackson and Kool-Aid McKinstry for the starting cornerback spots, and as of Tuesday's press conference, there are no clear-cut favorites.

Jackson has also been dealing with a nagging injury, but Saban said Jackson is in much better shape and looked good during his time in the scrimmage.

"Khyree scrimmaged about two-thirds of the time, maybe three quarters," Saban said. "He was able to practice Thursday and Friday about half the time. So he's making progress."

On the offensive side of the ball, Seth McLaughlin is competing with returner Darrian Dalcourt for the starting center position.

"When [McLaughlin] played, he played like a starter," Saban said. "We think he is a starter, and the competition has been good. Seth was out today, but he’ll be back shortly as well."

Saban did not specify what held McLaughlin out. The redshirt sophomore from Buford, Georgia ended last season starting the final three games after serving as a top reserve throughout the season.

The running back room is also regaining its form as Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams continue their returns from season-ending injuries last year while also accounting for Jahmyr Gibbs, Trey Sanders and Jamarion Miller. Saban said that freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has been working some at receiver as seen in Friday's practice footage.

"Jase, Roydell – those guys have done really well," Saban said. "Trey Sanders has done really well. I think had Jahmyr had, like, 60 yards or something today on just a few carries. So I feel really good about five running backs that we have."