Harris was unstoppable against the Florida Gators with 178 yards on the ground and 67 receiving yards along with five total touchdowns

Let's be honest here. You definitely already knew who was going to be chosen for this week's winner.

Alabama senior running back Najee Harris is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 14-20.

Harris ran all over the Florida Gators this past Saturday night at the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, rushing for 178 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns. He didn't stop there, though. Harris also accounted for five receptions for 67 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

In addition to setting an SEC title game record for touchdowns, Harris also broke both the Alabama program record for career rushing touchdowns and career rushing yards — both in the same game.

Harris' performance put him right back in the talks for the Heisman Trophy alongside fellow teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith. While Smith is still the favorite to win the award, Harris gained some ground this past weekend with his plethora of records.

Congratulations to Harris for his hard work and for winning this week's honor.

Also considered:

1. Mac Jones (football quarterback, redshirt-junior)

Threw 33-of-43 for 418 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in the SEC Championship Game

Finished the SEC title game with a quarterback rating of 192.1

2. DeVonta Smith (football wide receiver, senior)

Totaled 15 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns against Florida

Set the Alabama program record for career receiving yards, passing Amari Cooper

3. Jasmine Walker (women's basketball forward, senior)

Accounted for 21 points and 11 rebounds in the Crimson Tide's game against Nicholls State and 28 points and 10 rebounds against Memphis for back-to-back double-doubles

Scored here 1,000th career point against Nicholls State on Wednesday

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.

Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris