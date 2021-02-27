No. 22 Alabama Wins Game 1 of Doubleheader to Wright State, 8-7

Alabama needed eleven innings in its first game of the double-header, but a walk-off single from Will Hamiter propelled the Crimson Tide over the Raiders

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After trailing by two as late as the eighth inning, No. 22 Alabama baseball rallied past Wright State 8-7 in the 11th inning of Saturday's doubleheader inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Alabama leaped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when redshirt-sophomore catcher Sam Praytor grounded into a fielder's choice, resulting in sophomore second baseman Peyton Wilson crossing the plate. A single by sophomore third baseman Zane Denton one out later would also score sophomore right fielder Owen Diodati.

In the third, sophomore left fielder Will Hamiter singled to right center with the bases loaded, scoring two more runs for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama starting pitcher Antoine Jean impressed in the first three innings, holding the Raiders to no runs and just one hit. However, the solid beginning of the game for Jean was overshadowed by his performance in the fourth and fifth.

Between the fourth and the fifth innings, Wright State added five runs to the board, jumping ahead of Alabama 5-4. The Crimson Tide added a run in the bottom of the fifth due to a wild pitch that saw Praytor advance home from third.

Jean was removed from the game with one out left in the fifth, replaced by Jacob McNairy. Jean finished the game with five runs off of four hits allowed, walked three and struck out five.

In the sixth, Raiders center fielder Quincy Hamilton knocked a two-RBI double to right field, giving Wright State a 7-5 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Wilson would come through for the Crimson Tide once again, singling to left center and scoring two runs for Alabama. Heading into the ninth, the game was tied at seven runs apiece.

After junior closer Chase Lee stepped onto the mound in the top of the ninth, the Crimson Tide exchanged nine quick outs with Wright State, setting the stage for Hamiter to deliver a walk-off single and propel Alabama to its second win of the weekend.

Lee (2-0) was credited with the Game 1 win for Alabama. Wright State's Austin Cline (0-1) was saddled with the loss.

Alabama will conclude its series with Wright State on Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of a doubleheader. Dylan Smith is expected to start on the mound in the seven-inning game for the Crimson Tide.

This story will be updated with stats, quotes and video once the second game is concluded.