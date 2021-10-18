    • October 18, 2021
    Alabama Coaching Staff Names 12 Players of the Week

    Alabama Athletics

    Publish date:

    The Crimson Tide coaching staff named three offensive players, five defenders and four special teams contributors for their standout performances in its blowout win over Mississippi State.
    Author:

    TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Following the 49-9 Alabama win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide's coaching staff named 12 players of the week for their performances in the week seven win.

    The list includes three offensive players, five defenders and four special teams standouts.

    Offensively, quarterback Bryce Young, running back Brian Robinson Jr., and wide receiver John Metchie III were this week's recipients. 

    Young completed 20-of-28 passes for 348 yards, four passing touchdowns and zero turnovers. The sophomore also converted two first downs as a runner and added 34 yards on the ground.

    Robinson Jr., the Tide's leading rusher, averaged 7.1 yards per-carry against the Bulldogs defense, totaling 78 rushing yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. He also tallied a career-high five receptions, adding 68 yards and a touchdown as a receiving option.

    Alabama's leading receiver Saturday was Metchie III, and the junior wideout totaled seven receptions, a team-high, for 117 yards and a 46-yard touchdown to give the Crimson Tide an early 7-0 lead.

    Meanwhile, in addition to being selected by the coaching staff, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was also named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance which included four sacks, six total tackles and a pass break-up.

    Cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Jaylyn Armour-Davis, safety Jordan Battle and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o were the other defensive selections, and both Jobe and Battle recorded interceptions against Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers with Battle's returned for a 40-yard touchdown.

    Armour-Davis and To'oTo'o, however, each stood out as well, with the first-year starting cornerback recording five tackles and one quarterback hurry and the transfer linebacker recording a career-high 13 tackles, including 1.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack.

    The Alabama defense registered a season-high seven sacks on the night, which totaled to -53 yards for Mississippi State.

    On special teams, kicker Will Reichard and three wide receivers, Slade Bolden, Jameson Williams and Ja'Corey Brooks, were named the players of the week to round out the dozen selections.

    Reichard forced a touchback on five of his eight kicks and was 7-for-7 in PATs, and Williams contributed 65 yards on kickoff returns including a 45-yard return in the first quarter.

