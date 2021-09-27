September 27, 2021
Alabama Coaching Staff Names Seven Players of the Week

Following the Crimson Tide's 63-14 defeat of Southern Miss, its coaching staff named two offensive players, two defenders and three special teams standouts as players of the week.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Top-ranked Alabama continued its undefeated stretch, an FBS-record 18 games, as it defeated Southern Miss 63-14 at home last Saturday. 

Following the win on Monday morning, the coaches of the Crimson Tide released seven players of the week.

This week's recipients are quarterback Bryce Young, running back Roydell Williams, linebacker Will Anderson Jr., linebacker Christian Harris, and three special teams standouts, Slade Bolden, Jaylen Moody and Jameson Williams.

This story will be updated. 

