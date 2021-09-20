Alabama Football Coaching Staff Names Five Players of the Week

After its win at Florida to open SEC play, the Crimson Tide coaches named five players of the week, including two offensive players, two defensive players and a special teams standout.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In its 31-29 win at Florida to open its SEC schedule, Alabama had five standouts who were recipients of the weekly honor tabbed by the Crimson Tide coaching staff.

The players of the week are two offensive players, running backs Jase McClellan and Brian Robinson Jr., two defenders, Will Anderson Jr. and Phidarian Mathis, and one special teams contributor, safety Jordan Battle.

McClellan, the sophomore running back, contributed 58 total yards in Alabama's win over the Gators, including nine rushes for 17 yards and four receptions for 17 yards and one touchdown. He was second on the team in receptions on Saturday.

The second of the Crimson Tide's primary ball-carriers, fifth-year senior Robinson Jr., led Alabama in both carries and yards with 78 yards on 15 rushing attempts. He also scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, and tallied one reception for seven yards.

Meanwhile, defensively, sophomore Anderson Jr. pitched in with 3.5 tackles for loss, seven total tackles, and one quarterback hurry. Alongside him on the Alabama defensive line was Mathis, the fifth-senior lineman who posted a career-high seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry.

He also was credited with .5 sack on the day.

And the fifth and final player of the week on this list is Battle, the sophomore safety who also stood out on special teams.

Battle made one tackle on the game's opening kickoff, one that pinned Florida inside its own 20-yard line, and he limited the Gators to a combined 15 yards in two of its kickoff returns.

No. 1 Alabama returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday for a non-conference matchup to Southern Miss. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.