October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Alabama Football Remains Atop Coaches Poll, AP Poll
Publish date:

Alabama Football Remains Atop Coaches Poll, AP Poll

There were rearrangements near the top following the outcomes of Saturday's matchups.
Author:

Alabama Athletics

There were rearrangements near the top following the outcomes of Saturday's matchups.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After its 42-21 win to Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are once again in the top spot in rankings of both the Coaches Poll and AP Poll entering week six.

There was movement within the Top 10 and Top 15, however, particularly after Cincinnati defeated Notre Dame on the road. 

Still, though, the two teams which have displayed themselves as the nation's best, Alabama and Georgia, remain unbeaten and unseated at the top of the Coaches Poll and AP Poll.

Georgia, like Cincinnati, handled its Top 10 matchup with relative ease, defeating Arkansas at home, 37-0, and in the process earning a few more first-place votes than it received last week.

But the Aggies of Texas A&M, once bordering on a Top 5 ranking, not only host the top-ranked Crimson Tide this weekend but do so following a two-game losing streak in defeats to Arkansas and Mississippi State. 

Then there's Oregon, of course, which was No. 3 heading into its week five game at Stanford before falling on the road, 31-24, and all but ending hopes of a first-time Pac-12 representative in the College Football Playoff.

Below are the rankings of both the Coaches Poll and AP Poll Top 25 with first-place votes in parenthesis. 

Coaches Poll: Week 6

  1. Alabama (63)
  2. Georgia (2)
  3. Iowa
  4. Penn State
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Ohio State
  8. Michigan
  9. Oregon
  10. BYU
  11. Michigan State
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Kentucky
  15. Coastal Carolina
  16. Arkansas
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Florida
  19. Auburn
  20. Wake Forest
  21. Clemson
  22. NC State
  23. Texas
  24. SMU
  25. Arizona State

Schools dropped out: No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 20 UCLA, No. 21 Fresno State, No. 24 Baylor

AP Poll Top 25: Week 6

Rank, Team, Record, Points, First-Place Votes

1. Alabama (5-0) 1,541 (53)

2. Georgia (5-0) 1,497 (9)

3. Iowa (5-0) 1,381

4. Penn State (5-0) 1,360

5. Cincinnati (4-0) 1,320

6. Oklahoma (5-0) 1,248

7. Ohio State (4-1) 1,094

8. Oregon (4-1) 1,069

9. Michigan (5-0) 1,053

10. BYU (5-0) 990

11. Michigan State (5-0) 852

12. Oklahoma State (5-0) 749

13. Arkansas (4-1) 745

14. Notre Dame (4-1) 701

15. Coastal Carolina (5-0) 694

16. Kentucky (5-0) 662

17. Ole Miss (3-1) 601

18. Auburn (4-1) 448

19. Wake Forest (5-0) 412

20. Florida (3-2) 343

21. Texas (4-1) 303

22. Arizona State (4-1) 297

23. North Carolina State (4-1) 279

24. SMU (5-0) 136

25. San Diego State (4-0) 11

Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1

Alabama comes out of the tunnel against Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Remains Atop Coaches Poll, AP Poll

28 minutes ago
Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Ole Miss
All Things Bama

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

1 hour ago
Nick Saban against Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Once Again Showed Adaptability in Win over Kiffin, Ole Miss

2 hours ago
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 5

3 hours ago
Alabama defense against Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Upon Further Review: No. 1 Alabama 48, No. 12 Ole Miss 21

4 hours ago
Ryan Kelly and Jake Coker
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 3, 2021

13 hours ago
Bryce Young celebrates against Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 12 Ole Miss 21

17 hours ago
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin
All Things Bama

Everything Lane Kiffin Said After No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama

17 hours ago