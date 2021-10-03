Alabama Football Remains Atop Coaches Poll, AP Poll

There were rearrangements near the top following the outcomes of Saturday's matchups.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After its 42-21 win to Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are once again in the top spot in rankings of both the Coaches Poll and AP Poll entering week six.

There was movement within the Top 10 and Top 15, however, particularly after Cincinnati defeated Notre Dame on the road.

Still, though, the two teams which have displayed themselves as the nation's best, Alabama and Georgia, remain unbeaten and unseated at the top of the Coaches Poll and AP Poll.

Georgia, like Cincinnati, handled its Top 10 matchup with relative ease, defeating Arkansas at home, 37-0, and in the process earning a few more first-place votes than it received last week.

But the Aggies of Texas A&M, once bordering on a Top 5 ranking, not only host the top-ranked Crimson Tide this weekend but do so following a two-game losing streak in defeats to Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Then there's Oregon, of course, which was No. 3 heading into its week five game at Stanford before falling on the road, 31-24, and all but ending hopes of a first-time Pac-12 representative in the College Football Playoff.

Below are the rankings of both the Coaches Poll and AP Poll Top 25 with first-place votes in parenthesis.

Coaches Poll: Week 6

Alabama (63) Georgia (2) Iowa Penn State Oklahoma Cincinnati Ohio State Michigan Oregon BYU Michigan State Oklahoma State Notre Dame Kentucky Coastal Carolina Arkansas Ole Miss Florida Auburn Wake Forest Clemson NC State Texas SMU Arizona State

Schools dropped out: No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 20 UCLA, No. 21 Fresno State, No. 24 Baylor

AP Poll Top 25: Week 6

Rank, Team, Record, Points, First-Place Votes

1. Alabama (5-0) 1,541 (53)

2. Georgia (5-0) 1,497 (9)

3. Iowa (5-0) 1,381

4. Penn State (5-0) 1,360

5. Cincinnati (4-0) 1,320

6. Oklahoma (5-0) 1,248

7. Ohio State (4-1) 1,094

8. Oregon (4-1) 1,069

9. Michigan (5-0) 1,053

10. BYU (5-0) 990

11. Michigan State (5-0) 852

12. Oklahoma State (5-0) 749

13. Arkansas (4-1) 745

14. Notre Dame (4-1) 701

15. Coastal Carolina (5-0) 694

16. Kentucky (5-0) 662

17. Ole Miss (3-1) 601

18. Auburn (4-1) 448

19. Wake Forest (5-0) 412

20. Florida (3-2) 343

21. Texas (4-1) 303

22. Arizona State (4-1) 297

23. North Carolina State (4-1) 279

24. SMU (5-0) 136

25. San Diego State (4-0) 11

Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1