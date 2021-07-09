Sports Illustrated home
Alabama Soccer Announces 2021 Season Schedule

With its season a little over one month away, the Crimson Tide soccer program released its fall slate featuring a handful of top-ranked teams
Alabama soccer hits the field and opens its season August 19 at home against nearby Jacksonville State. In a 19-game regular season schedule, the Crimson Tide have 12 home games in Tuscaloosa. 

Eight teams that qualified for the 2020-21 NCAA College Cup are slated to play Alabama this fall, including Florida State, the top-ranked team entering the tournament last season according to the United Soccer Coaches Poll. 

Including the Seminoles, the other seven programs on Alabama's schedule are No. 7 TCU, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 14 Vanderbilt, No. 16 South Carolina, No. 21 Memphis, and Utah Valley.

Arkansas, Florida State, Texas A&M and TCU all advanced far into the tournament last season, with the Seminoles reaching the final round. 

After its first home game on August 19, the Crimson Tide plays five conference opponents at the Alabama Soccer Stadium, including Missouri (Sept. 23), LSU (Oct. 1), Mississippi State (Oct. 10), Kentucky (Oct. 21), and Auburn (Oct. 28). 

Its seven non-conference matches at the Capstone are Lamar (Aug. 27), Southern Miss (Aug. 29), Samford (Sept. 2), TCU (Sept. 9), UAB (Sept. 12), and aforementioned Utah Valley (Sept. 19).

Meanwhile, Alabama opens its road schedule to NCAA Runner-Up Florida State (Aug. 22). The Crimson Tide also plays Memphis away from home, and has five away matches in-conference to Ole Miss (Sept. 16), Vanderbilt (Sept. 26), Arkansas (Oct. 7), Texas A&M (Oct. 15), and South Carolina (Oct. 24). 

The SEC Tournament then follows Alabama's regular season slate on Halloween, Oct. 31, in Orange Beach, Ala. The inner-conference tournament concludes Nov. 7.

Then, the NCAA Tournament begins with the first round scheduled for Nov. 12-14, less than one week following the Crimson Tide's SEC tournament push.

Alabama soccer had a 7-8-2 record in its 2020 season.

2019 Alabama women's soccer team
