Alabama Soccer Loses Second Straight and Falls to Memphis, 3-1

The Crimson Tide looked to rebound off its loss to Samford and its match to Memphis was imperative in getting back on track, but Alabama struggled to find consistency once again.

Alabama's loss to Samford on Thursday night was about finding "more consistency" in the team, Crimson Tide coach Wes Hart said, but its road loss to Memphis was telling of a group growing more desperate to find that very element.

Two straight losses isn't particularly world-ending, but for the Crimson Tide, a team coming off a losing season last year, its 3-1 defeat to Memphis puts its record at 3-3 in 2021.

And a team's record is the most proven indication of its caliber.

Traveling to Memphis, Tennessee, was no easy task, much less considering the Tigers' record of 4-1 heading into the game, but also for the second game in a row, the stats told a story of Alabama having its chances and not taking advantage.

Both keepers, per usual, McKinley Crone and Brooke Bollinger, split time in goal for the Crimson Tide, and McKinley had two saves while Bollinger tallied one on the night.

And the shot advantage favored Alabama, with the Crimson Tide accounting for 10 total shots to Memphis' nine shots overall. But the disparity, as it did in Alabama's previous loss to Samford, comes in shots on target.

On its 10 shots, Alabama was on target for 3, while Memphis was on target in six of its nine shots. The Tigers also held an advantage in corner kicks, as it took seven to the three of Alabama.

It speaks to consistency, as Hart mentioned earlier in the week, and it speaks to the Crimson Tide's inability to clinically produce goal-scoring moments against quality competition.

Meanwhile, as for what's next, Alabama returns home for its match to TCU on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. CT, and the Crimson Tide looks to avoid a losing record through its soon-to-be seven games.