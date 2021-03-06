No. 2 Alabama Softball Wins Game One of Doubleheader to Northern Iowa, 5-3

Senior Sarah Cornell started strong until conceding a two-run home run in the fifth, though it would not be enough for Northern Iowa as the Crimson Tide awakened its offense and kept adding to its lead until eventually sealing a close win over the Panthers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Crimson Tide did not began where it left off last night, instead it partook in a pitching duel until its offense initiated a rhythm and got on the board more than halfway through the game. Alabama bats took longer than usual to come alive, needing a solo homerun by senior Bailey Hemphill in the bottom of the fourth to gain some sort of momentum.

Once the ball touched down over the centerfield wall, Alabama's menacing lineup took things over. Helped out by three errors from Northern Iowa, the Crimson Tide never gave up its lead and added to it in the fifth inning.

Cornell dominated on the mound, keeping a no-hitter through almost five full innings until giving up a two-run home run to redshirt senior Sammy Bunch, briefly cutting the Alabama lead to one before its bats kept rolling in the bottom of the fifth.

Senior left fielder Alexis Mack, once again, was the catalyst for Alabama in its two-run fifth inning. The Panthers played her with a shift to the left side, meaning all she needed was a slapped base hit to the right to reach base. After, back-to-back errors from UNI assisted in the Crimson Tide's efforts, keeping the inning alive and adding to the momentum captured with Hemphill's homerun an inning earlier.

Cornell had a three-run cushion entering the top of the sixth, meaning six outs and the game was won. Undeterred and not phased by the two-run homer, she began work in the sixth with ease, though an Alabama error kept the Panthers close and cut the lead to two.

Freshman Jaala Torrence replaced Cornell after five and two-thirds innings, and got out of a first and third jam to end the sixth and maintain the two-run lead. Cornell finished with three hits allowed, three walks, three earned runs, and eight strikeouts. She recorded the win and her record moves to 4-0 on the season. Also, Torrence got credit for her first save of the season.

