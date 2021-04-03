No. 4 Alabama Softball Wins Game Three and Sweeps Series to Texas A&M, 14-6

In what was a back-and-forth game three, Alabama eventually pulled away with an eight-run inning and sent the Aggies home empty-handed after a series sweep

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Game three featured offense, offense and more offense, though much of it was authored by the Crimson Tide's lineup, at least after the third inning. It was a bad day to pitch at Rhoads Stadium, especially for Texas A&M, though Alabama had its share of early scares.

Alabama starter Lexi Kilfoyl had a rough start, surrendering two first inning runs on a two-run home run by Aggies sophomore Shaylee Ackerman, forcing a quick response by Bama bats to keep hopes of a series sweep alive.

Thanks to a bases-clearing, three-run home run by catcher Bailey Hemphill—one clearing the centerfield wall with ease—the Crimson Tide reasserted itself in the first inning.

"I feel like such a student of the game hitting behind her [Hemphill]," senior Kaylee Tow said. "She handles it so well. Her being so humble and such an amazing person, that's a lot that all of us can learn from."

Kilfoyl would blank the Aggies in the second inning, leaving the scoreboard operator with not-much-to-do in the frame, and allowing Alabama to extend its momentum.

The pesky bunch from College Station refused to stay down on the mat, though, responding with three runs of its own in the top of the third inning and forcing a premature exit from Kilfoyl who was pulled in favor of senior Krystal Goodman. Kilfoyl left after giving up five earned runs in just over two innings of work.

Goodman would only give up one run on two hits in two and one-third innings of work.

"We have been on the grind preparing," Goodman said. "It was really nice to be able to see everyone's work really come together."

Meanwhile …

The bottom of the fourth provided the Crimson Tide its best chance yet of securing a series sweep, and man, Alabama took advantage, scoring eight runs on eight hits. The dagger though, or 'kill shot', was senior Kaylee Tow's grand slam to centerfield. Only a shooting-star-like late-inning rally could keep Texas A&M in the game at this point… and there was no such thing in Tuscaloosa on Saturday afternoon.

"It does no good for me to keep the bat on my shoulders," Tow said. "Really, I was just trying to swing at a strike. That's a good way to get out of a slump."

Alabama led 11-5 going into the fifth inning, and as the saying goes, didn't look back, scoring two more in the fifth and one in the sixth to seal the win and series sweep.

Goodman got the win, and her record moves to 3-0 on the season.

Alabama is 29-4 overall and 9-3 in conference play.