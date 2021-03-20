No. 2 Alabama Softball Evens Series Against Tennessee with 7-1 Win

Alabama refused to relive Friday night and ended up exploding for seven runs, taking advantage of Volunteer errors and supplying timely hits to add cushion for its pitching

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Crimson Tide took its time to get rid of the series opener hangover and loss to No. 21 Tennessee.

But it finally rallied for a 7-1 victory at Rhoads Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore starter Lexi Kilfoyl breezed by the first inning, but ran into trouble in the second and gave up the first run of the game when center fielder Kiki Milloy scored on a wild pitch. After that, though, Kilfoyl found a rhythm despite not shying away from contact. Tennessee's lineup mustered only two hits against her the rest of the way.

Despite being out of sorts early, the Alabama offense gained steam and hits became contagious in the third, fourth and fifth innings when the Crimson Tide scored four of its runs.

Eventually, Tennessee starter Callie Turner was pulled in the fourth after giving up five hits, three runs and one earned run. The threat of Bama bats ended her day and reliever Samantha Bender entered with one out in the fourth.

That was only the beginning as Bender endured an Alabama offensive output likely not to be matched the rest of the series, totaling seven runs on 10 hits. Though Tennessee's four errors did not help, extending innings to the surprise and pleasure of Crimson Tide hitters, especially catcher Bailey Hemphill.

In the bottom of the sixth, already up 4-1, she hit a scoreboard-crushing shot to left-center field, and though it was only a solo home run, she initiated the 'kill shot' and spread the highly-contagious big inning that's all but trademarked by Alabama at this point.

It was the symbolic game-ender, the dagger, and the ultimate confidence killer for a Volunteers bunch eager to win the series in game two.

Hemphill finished with three RBIs on two hits.

Alabama starter Kilfoyl was credited with the win and moved to 10-0 on the season. She finished with a complete game, allowing six hits, five strikeouts and the one earned run.

Turner picked up the loss for the Volunteers and ended her unblemished record, moving it to 5-1 on the year.

The weekend series wraps up on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

Reporters did not have access to players or Crimson Tide coach Patrick Murphy after the game