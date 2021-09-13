September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Alabama Swimmer Rhyan White Named to USA National Team

Alabama Swimmer Rhyan White Named to USA National Team

The member of the Crimson Tide swimming program is named to the national team after earning a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Author:
Publish date:

Alabama Athletics

The member of the Crimson Tide swimming program is named to the national team after earning a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama senior Rhyan White was named to the 2021-22 USA Swimming National Team, and she earned the recognition in both the 100 and 200-meter backstrokes. 

After being selected to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, White earned a pair of fourth place finishes as well as a silver medal for her performances in the backstroke events and Team USA's 400-meter medley relay, the event in which the Crimson Tide swimmer secured a second place finish.

White earned her place on the Olympic roster by winning the 200-meter backstroke and placing second in the 100-meter at the Team USA Olympic Trials.

Prior to the selection, she had been a member of the USA Junior National Team, and competed at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

In 2020-21, the Utah native was named the Southeastern Conference Swimmer of the Year, and was the first woman member of the Crimson Tide program to win the honor. Last year, she was the highest individual scorer from the SEC at the NCAA Women's Championships, with 48 points. 

White was voted Female Swimmer of the Meet at the SEC Championships, and as the highest individual scorer of the event, she won the Commissioner's Trophy.

Meanwhile, the Alabama swimmer holds two SEC records, one in the 100-meter backstroke and the other in the 200-meter, as she won both races for the second consecutive season at the conference championships.

White also holds the second-fastest 50-meter backstroke time in the history of swimming after leading off in the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 23.35 at the SEC Championships. 

Rhyan White
All Things Bama

Alabama Swimmer Rhyan White Named to USA National Team

Bryce Young, Alabama practice, September 13, 2021
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Florida Week

Florida quarterback Emory Jones
All Things Bama

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Florida Quarterback Emory Jones

Bryce Young vs. Mercer
All Things Bama

Alabama Re-Ups Intensity Heading Into Florida Week

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban, Alabama at Ole Miss 2020
All Things Bama

Windham Wrap-up: Former Saban Assistants Making Big Impact Across College Football

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama scrimmage, August 14, 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Receives Encouraging News Regarding LB Will Anderson Jr.

Kool-Aid McKinstry after first career touchdown
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Coaches Name Six Players of the Week

Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week Logo
All Things Bama

Jase McClellan is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week