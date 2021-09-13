Alabama Swimmer Rhyan White Named to USA National Team

The member of the Crimson Tide swimming program is named to the national team after earning a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama senior Rhyan White was named to the 2021-22 USA Swimming National Team, and she earned the recognition in both the 100 and 200-meter backstrokes.

After being selected to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, White earned a pair of fourth place finishes as well as a silver medal for her performances in the backstroke events and Team USA's 400-meter medley relay, the event in which the Crimson Tide swimmer secured a second place finish.

White earned her place on the Olympic roster by winning the 200-meter backstroke and placing second in the 100-meter at the Team USA Olympic Trials.

Prior to the selection, she had been a member of the USA Junior National Team, and competed at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In 2020-21, the Utah native was named the Southeastern Conference Swimmer of the Year, and was the first woman member of the Crimson Tide program to win the honor. Last year, she was the highest individual scorer from the SEC at the NCAA Women's Championships, with 48 points.

White was voted Female Swimmer of the Meet at the SEC Championships, and as the highest individual scorer of the event, she won the Commissioner's Trophy.

Meanwhile, the Alabama swimmer holds two SEC records, one in the 100-meter backstroke and the other in the 200-meter, as she won both races for the second consecutive season at the conference championships.

White also holds the second-fastest 50-meter backstroke time in the history of swimming after leading off in the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 23.35 at the SEC Championships.