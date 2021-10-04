October 4, 2021
Alabama vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time, TV Announced
Alabama vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time, TV Announced

The Crimson Tide travels to Starkville in week seven.
The Crimson Tide travels to Starkville in week seven.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Monday, the SEC announced the kickoff time for Alabama vs Mississippi State on October 16. The Crimson Tide kicks off in Starkville at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Alabama returns to Davis Wade Stadium to take on the Bulldogs after last having played there in 2019, a game in which the Crimson Tide won 38-7. Prior to, though, the top-ranked Tide travels to Texas A&M for a 7 p.m. CT matchup to the Aggies.

October 16 marks the 106th meeting all-time between Alabama and Mississippi State, with the first game of the series in 1896, and the Crimson Tide holds a series advantage of 85-17-3.

The Bulldogs last beat Alabama in 2007, Nick Saban's first season as coach of the program, and since then the Crimson Tide  has won 13 consecutive meetings and six straight games played in Starkville.

This story will be updated.

